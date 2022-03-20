Piers Morgan Calls Meghan Markle ‘Proven Liar’ In Latest Angry Tweet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a deal with Spotify to create content in 2020, and the pair are finally delivering on that promise. A spokesperson for the Archewell Foundation confirmed Markle will release her debut podcast this summer, and unsurprisingly, Piers Morgan had something to say about it.

Why Meghan And Harry Paused Their Spotify Deal

Markle and Harry signed a reported $25 million deal with the streaming service in 2020 via their Archewell Audio company. However, as the months passed, many wondered if the couple was ever going to release anything beyond the single holiday episode they dropped in December of 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally addressed their absence from Spotify, citing their concern over the spread of COVID misinformation in Joe Rogan’s Spotify podcast. Apparently, the streaming service was able to work with the royal couple, and now they are ready to begin creating and releasing content consistently.

According to Page Six, the Archewell spokesperson said that Spotify and Archewell are having conversations about “policies, practices and strategies meant to raise creator awareness, minimize the spread of misinformation and support transparency.”

Morgan Brands Markle’s Concerns ‘Beyond Parody’

Now that Markle has confirmed she will be releasing her first podcast this summer, many were excited to hear what kind of content she’ll be delivering. However, Morgan was not pleased and made his feelings known in a series of angry tweets.

🤣🤣🤣So a proven liar is now satisfied nobody else is lying? Beyond parody. https://t.co/kVEAJ8bSTf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 17, 2022

“So a proven liar is now satisfied nobody else is lying? Beyond parody,” he wrote, responding to a tweet about Markle and Harry’s concerns about the spread of misinformation. “Princess Pinocchio lecturing people on misinformation…beyond parody,” he continued in a separate tweet.

Princess Pinocchio lecturing people on misinformation…beyond parody. https://t.co/ppz2hEbZTm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 18, 2022

Fans’ Reactions To Morgan’s Tweets

Morgan has been a longtime critic of Markle and Harry, so his digs at the duchess come as no surprise. While his reaction is stronger than most, some do agree that the couple’s worries about misinformation might’ve been a convenient excuse to make up for the fact that they hadn’t delivered on their multi-million dollar contract.

“Piers it’s all code for: we’ve come to an agreement with Spotify so they don’t sue us for no content,” one person replied. Others encouraged Morgan to focus on more pressing issues.

Man who says we are on the precipice of WW3 and trivial matters should be sidelined…

Mostly tweets trivial stuff about football and a podcast… beyond parody — Jack Hammond (@jack_hammond89) March 18, 2022

“Man who says we are on the precipice of WW3 and trivial matters should be sidelined…Mostly tweets trivial stuff about football and a podcast… beyond parody,” someone joked. No matter the reason, we’re finally getting Spotify content from Markle and Harry, and fans can’t wait for the first podcast to drop this summer!

