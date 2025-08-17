pierce-brosnan-reveals-the-secret-to-his-great-hair

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has revealed what the secret to his great hair is – Irish jeans and some Guinness.

While speaking to Page Six at the premiere of his latest film, The Thursday Murder Club, Brosnan spoke about why he and other Irish men have such amazing hair.

“It’s all in the hair, the old Celtic hair,” he declared, pointing out that his father also “had good hair.”

Pierce Brosnan then joked about famous Irish foods, such as potatoes and butter, as well as “the Guinness,” also contributes to his long-lasting good looks.

Noting that he appears to be aging gracefully, the 72-year-old actor said, “I’m doing my best!”

Pierce Brosnan Previously Joked He Has What It Takes to Play ‘James Bond’ Again

The discussion about his hair comes a little more than a year after Pierce Brosnan said he has what it takes to play James Bond again.

The actor played the famous international spy from 1995 to 2002.

During his April 2024 appearance on Today, Brosnan said he believes he “could get away with” coming back as Bond “in a pinch.”

“Let’s see where the wind takes us,” he said. “Let’s see what happens. They know where to find me.”

When asked if he was game to make a Bond comeback, Brosnan said, “Why not? I mean, there’s great things you can do with AI as well, so there you have it. I’m quite content the way it is.”