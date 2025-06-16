Phoenix, Arizona Mother Who Chased Mocking Kids With Pickup Truck Learns Fate In Court

A Phoenix, Arizona, mother, 31-year-old Brandie Gotch, has been sentenced for chasing down children at a local park after they called her names. As a result, a 12-year-old girl was run over.

According to a Maricopa County Attorney’s Office release, Gotch was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated assault.

The incident took place back in February 2024. At the time, Gotch’s kids were fighting at Westgreen Park in Peoria, Arizona. Other children present at the park were encouraging the fighting and even recording them.

Eventually, amid the fighting, Gotch arrived at the park to pick her children up. While she was walking to her truck, a 14-year-old boy, as per Law & Crime, called her a name. Immediately, Gotch walked up to the boy and pulled him by the hair and yelled at him.

A second boy in the bark then called her a “b—-.” This prompted Gotch to take a sharp stick from her Chevy Silverado and chase the boy while yelling, “I’m going to kill you and run you over.”

Gotch eventually got her four children inside her truck. However, the second boy kept “dancing and mocking her.” The boy moved away and stood by his sister. However, after exiting his parking space, Gotch revved her engine and drove right at the boy and his sister, eventually running over the girl’s leg.

Brandie Gotch continued driving through the park. At the time, more than a dozen children were still present, and some of them had to run out of the truck’s way.

Gotch Arrested

After driving away from the park, Botch was arrested at her home.

As per Law & Crime, Brandie Gotch admitted to detectives that she drove into the park. She claimed that her children were being bullied by the other kids in the park and at school. Moreover, Gotch claimed she had reported the bullying kids to school officials, to no avail.

Gotch claimed that her four children were secured while she drove her truck through the park. However, the kids then told police that they were “bouncing all over the vehicle” as they were not restrained.

“This could have been a much more tragic situation; thankfully the worst injury in this was a sprained ankle and some bad scrapes and bruises,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. “Even when angry or frustrated, it’s up to adults to act like adults. It is never okay to take to take our rage out on a kid.”