Phil Collins’ Hospitalization and Hospice Rumors, Explained

As Phil Collins’ health continues ot make headlines, more details about the music legend’s recent hospitalization surface.

Videos by Suggest

TMZ reported rumors that Collins is going into hospice care are not true. The media outlet further revealed that the reason for his hospitalization was for surgery on his knee.

The musician’s rep confirmed the news, noting that he was “nowhere near death.”

Phil Collins’ hospitalization occurred just a few months after he opened up about his health obstacles.

“The thing is, I’ve been sick,” he explained while speaking to MOJO Magazine in February. “I mean very sick.

When asked if he was working on new music, Collins admitted that he has struggled with motivation due to his health woes.

“I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens,” he said. “But I’m not hungry for it anymore.”

Phil Collins Began Struggling With His Health in 2007

Colins officially stopped performing with Genesis in 2022 due to the lingering effects of a spinal injury he sustained during Genesis’ 2007 reunion tour.

Two years later, Collins had surgery to correct the injury. Shortly after the procedure, Collins began to experience numbers in his fingers and was unable to group a drumstick at all.

Collins had his second spin procedure in 2015 and regained some of his mobility. However, he was still only able to drum with his right hand. He recovered enough to go on Genesis’ Last Domino farewell tour in October 2022.

In the 2024 documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First, the famous musician shared more details about his health struggles.

“If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything,” he said. “If I wake up and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I’ll have a crack of it. But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles.”

He then noted, “It’s still kind of sinking in a bit…. I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock.”

Along with the injury, Collins has also been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.