Pete Davidson Shows off New Tattoo-Free Look on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Pete Davidson is starting to show his face again, along with his new tattoo-free arms. The comedian made a recent guest appearance on “Saturday Night Live” alongside some of his former co-stars that showcased his new look.

The sketch included one of Davidson’s close friends and fellow comedian John Mulaney. SNL cast members Keenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, and Andrew Dismukes also played roles.

Fans were surprised to see Pete’s mostly bare arms, except for a few left on his upper right arm. The former SNL star has apparently been working on removing his ink since 2021. Davidson was being interviewed on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” when he spoke about the reason behind the removal.

According to Page Six, Davidson would have to sit for almost three hours to get his tattoos covered for various acting roles. He joked saying, “For some reason, people in movies, don’t have them that much.”

The comedian went on to explain the painful process, which essentially involves burning the ink off with a laser. He said, “Burning them off is worse than getting them, because not only are they burning off your skin, but you’re wearing these big goggles, right? So you can’t see anything, and the doctor’s in there with you.”

Pete’s Various Tributes To His Exes

In addition to the ink he used to have on both arms, Davidson also has tattoos across his chest and abdomen. Pete is known for being quite impulsive when it comes to what he chooses to get stamped on his body. The actor has even gotten several tattoos dedicated to various exes.

One of these tattoos came during Pete’s relationship with reality star Kim Kardashian. The two began dating in 2021 and split less than a year later. During that time, Pete got Kim’s name tattooed on his chest. He also had “My girl is a lawyer” placed on his clavicle, in reference to Kim’s desire for a career in law.

Pete also had several tattoos dedicated to his ex-fiance Ariana Grande. All of these have apparently been covered up or removed since then.

Along with Davidson’s appearance on SNL, he was recently spotted at The Intuit Dome in Los Angeles with Machine Gun Kelly. This was Pete’s first public appearance since checking himself into a mental health facility during the summer.