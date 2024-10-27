pete-davidson-shocks-fans-with-tattoo-removal-results-following-mental-health-treatment

Pete Davidson, known for his eclectic collection of tattoos and many A-list girlfriends, debuted a brand new look and fans are in shock.

In his first public appearance since seeking mental health treatment back in July, Davidson attended the L.A. Clippers’ opening game at the Intuit Dome Wednesday.

With his friend Machine Gun Kelly by his side, Pete Davidson showed off his newly bare arms in a red FDNY t-shirt.

Babe wake up!!!! We have new mgk & Pete Davidson content!!!! pic.twitter.com/jckdoHTRy1 — Smiley Toni w/ the Curls 🗝️🏨😈 (@HippyHawking) October 24, 2024

Davidson fans expect to see dozens of small tattoos covering both arms. As a result, the comedian’s new appearance came as a (welcome) shock to many.

“People look better NOT covered in tats, which can make anyone look tough, and CHEAP!” one fan wrote. “He don’t like his image and he’s cleaning it up. Healthy,” agreed another.

“Both sober and healthier omg Pete’s tattoos are almost gone and he gained weight oh wow,” a third said. “Pete looks soooo good,” wrote another.

Pete Davidson Opens Up About His Tattoo Removal

Back in May 2021, Pete Davidson revealed his plans to remove much of his prominent ink. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Davidson explained he wanted a clean slate for his transition to movie star.

“It takes like three hours—you have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos, because for some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them that much,” he said. “So now I am burning them off, but burning them off is worse than getting them.”

“Before he goes to laser each tattoo, you hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not,” Davidson continued. “So I will be sitting there all high off the [nitrous oxide] … and then all of a sudden I’ll hear, ‘Are we keeping the Stewie Griffin smoking a blunt?’ And I have to sit there and be like, ‘No, Dr. G.'”