pete-davidson-receives-parenting-advice-from-mgk

As he and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, prepare to welcome their first child, Pete Davidson says he’s getting great parenting advice from his longtime friend, MGK.

Videos by Suggest

While speaking to PEOPLE about the pregnancy, Davidson opened up about the helpful parenting tips MGK has already given to him.

“He’s the best dad ever,” Pete Davidson said about MGK. “He flies back and forth to Cleveland twice a week just to see his daughter play volleyball. And he’s just always with his kids, and it’s just such a beautiful thing to me.”

MGK has two daughters: Casie, 16, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, and Saga, 4 months, with Megan Fox.

Continuing to speak about his friend, Davidson said, “[Parenting] is his favorite thing. He’s like, ‘This is going to be your favorite thing.’ So I’m really excited.”

The SNL alum further discussed how excited he is to become a dad. “I’m just excited ot take care of the little one. The second I found out the news, I was like, ‘Oh wow, what I do is just a job.”

“I realized I was kind of basing my happiness on work,” he pointed out. “So it gave me this weird sense of calmness, where this is just a job and now I have someone to do it for.”

Davidson then said he was looking forward to having play dates with MGK. “We’re going to have awesome play dates,” he declared. “Yeah, that’s [going to be] a cool play date.”

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Confirmed They Are Going to Be Parents In An Instagram Post

In a post on Instagram earlier this month, Hewitt announced she and Davidson are going to be parents.

“Welp, now everyone knows we had sex,” Hewitt declared in the post’s caption. The post featured a video of Hewitt and Davidson hearing the fetus’ heartbeat during an ultrasound appointment.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt first became romantically linked earlier this year. A source recently stated the two are excited to become parents.

“They’re both very nurturing people and are very, very happy together and to be starting a family,” the insider shared. “They’ve been sharing privately with loved ones, and it’s a really sweet time after everything Pete has overcome. He’s so excited. He’s always wanted to be a dad.”