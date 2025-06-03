Boulder Terror Attack Suspect Allegedly Planned Mass Shooting, His Immigration Status Stopped Him

The Boulder terror attack suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, allegedly planned to carry out a mass shooting initially. However, since his U.S. visa had expired, he was unable to purchase a weapon. Instead, Soliman is accused of injuring 12 during a fire attack in which a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails were used.

Videos by Suggest

According to the New York Post, citing authorities, Soliman allegedly admitted to a detective investigating the incident that he had attempted to gain access to a weapon. Authorities claim that Soliman originally planned to shoot his victims instead of allegedly burning them with the aforementioned fire weapons.

Reportedly, Soliman went as far as to take a concealed-carry class to learn how to use a firearm. However, he was unable to purchase a gun. Soliman, an Egyptian national, had his U.S. visa expired at the time, according to Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty. He was illegally in the United States.

Fire Attack

A Boulder Police release alleged that Mohamed Sabry Soliman carried out what has been labeled a “targeted terror attack” on a group of individuals who were marching in support of Israeli refugees. All of them were part of the “Run For Their Lives” organization.

At approximately 1:26 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, Soliman allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower and petrol bombs to injure 12 people. As per Boulder Police, Soliman was heard yelling “Free Palestine” during the attack and even told police that he “did it to avenge my people.”

Initially, it was reported that eight people were injured. However, four others came forward, having suffered minor injuries. Among the injured is a Holocaust survivor, as per 9News. Currently, as per The Post, two of the 12 injured remain hospitalized.

It is believed by FBI special agent Mark Michalek that Soliman acted alone. However, investigations are ongoing, with the possibility of accomplices still not off the table.

“If we uncover evidence that others knew of this attack or supported the subject in this attack, rest assured that we will aggressively move to hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Michalek said.

As per The Post, Mohamed Sabry Soliman could face up to 624 years in prison. He is being charged with 16 counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and possession of incendiary devices. He has also been hit with a federal hate crime charge by the U.S. Department of Justice.