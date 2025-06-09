15-Year-Old Dies And 3 Hospitalized After Building Collapses During Graduation Party

Three people were hospitalized, and a 15-year-old girl died after a building partially collapsed during a graduation party. This happened in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, on Saturday, June 7, around 5:34 PM, according to PEOPLE.

Building Stairwell Collapses On People During Graduation Party

Police received numerous reports of partygoers trapped under a concrete stairwell. It had fallen from the Portuguese American Citizens Club on Power Street, per WBTS. Around 75 people attended the graduation party that ended a teenager’s life and severely injured several others.

CBS News reported that two 17-year-olds and a 49-year-old woman were critically injured. First responders rushed them to Rhode Island Hospital in severe condition.

“It appears that they were on the landing and then the landing collapsed,” said Portsmouth assistant fire chief Howie Tighe. While some people were “significantly trapped,” they were immediately able to rescue two of the injured parties.

“One of them took upwards of 45 to 50 minutes because of the amount of cribbing we had to do,” explained Tighe. “Trying to lift the concrete wall up because she was trapped underneath it.”

Statements Since Aftermath Of Tragedy That Took Life Of 15-Year-Old Girl

In a message on X, Governor Dan McKee shared his condolences to the victims. “We’re closely monitoring the situation in Portsmouth after a partial building collapse at the Portuguese American Citizens Club,” he wrote.

“Our hearts are with the Portuguese community and all those impacted. I’m deeply grateful to the first responders and praying for everyone’s safety.”

The Portsmouth Portuguese American Citizens Club made a statement on Facebook. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that that we acknowledge this unthinkable tragedy that has befallen our community,” it read.

“The Portsmouth Portuguese American Citizens Club has always taken pride in providing a venue at which our community can congregate and celebrate. Words, neither written or spoken, can express the sorrow with which we are all stricken. Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved and affected. This tragedy has shaken us all to our core. We would like to express a debt of gratitude to our first responders and law enforcement in the town of Portsmouth and neighboring communities.”

Portsmouth Chief of Police Brian Peters also recalled how difficult Saturday was. “We routinely practice building collapse scenarios and other scenarios but when it occurs, it can be a stress point for them all, it’s standard practice for us in our department when we have a fatal incident or a critical incident that the town has been really good at having counseling available to us and the men and women take advantage of that.”