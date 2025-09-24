Pennsylvania Man Attempted To Kill Woman After She Unplugged His Laptop While Blasting Music: Police

A Pennsylvania man, 44-year-old Jason Hannon, is accused of attempting to kill a woman after she reportedly unplugged his laptop while he was listening to loud music. Allegedly, Hannon threatened her with a knife and strangled her.

According to a release issued by the Spring Township Police Department (STPD), the incident occurred on Monday, September 22. At around 7:40 a.m., STPD officers responded to a domestic violence incident report

Upon arrival, responding officers learned that Hannon had allegedly used a knife to threaten a woman with the intent to kill her. The 44-year-old man was accused of holding the victim against her will.

While the woman was rushed to safety, Hannon barricaded himself inside the residence. He was still armed with the knife, the STPD said. However, he eventually threw the knife out of a window and surrendered himself to the police. Hannon had suffered a self-inflicted stab wound to the chest.

An Unplugged Laptop

A probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime detailed what occurred before the alleged incident.

The victim, who remains unnamed, told the police that she had woken up to the sound of loud music. When she went downstairs, she found that the sound was coming from Hannon’s laptop, which was connected to the TV. She decided to unplug it.

However, as soon as she did that, Hannon allegedly approached her from the back and gave her a bear hug. What followed was a physical struggle across the residence, police said.

Hannon is accused of grabbing the aforementioned knife and pushing the victim to a bed upstairs. By using a pair of pajama pants, Hannon prevented the victim from breathing by placing them down the woman’s mouth, the affidavit said.

As he brandished the knife, according to the document, Hannon allegedly told the victim, “Look what you made me do,” This is your fault,” and “I’m going to kill you and then make you kill me.”

Man Arrested

The victim tried to escape Hannon, but his threats and assault wouldn’t stop, the affidavit said. Allegedly, he tackled her to the ground and tried to get her to stab him with the knife.

Eventually, the nightmare ended when police arrived at the residence. The victim was about to throw herself out the window to escape from Hannon, police said.

During questioning, Jason Hannon allegedly admitted to the altercation, but said that he had “blacked out” at some point during the incident. He was charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, possession of instruments of a crime, and other offenses.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.