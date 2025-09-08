Pennsylvania Influencer Tried To Take Own Life With Home Fire. Got Charged With Arson: Police

A popular Pennsylvania influencer, Drew Mehalick-Headley, known as Drew Disaster, allegedly tried to take her own life by setting her house on fire. She, however, was unsuccessful and is now charged with arson.

As reported by WHP, a fire at a Caracan Court mobile home was reported at around 6:30 a.m. Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to rescue a woman from the blaze, WHP later reported. Two cats were also found inside the mobile home. One of them, unfortunately, died in the fire.

Court documents obtained by WHP detailed that police were made aware of the situation following multiple reports of Mehalick-Headley making troubling posts on social media.

Troubling Social Media Posts

On Instagram, the content creator, known for her lifestyle content, allegedly posted a letter that read, “I’m sorry. The pain has just become too heavy to bear. This is all I wanted. I’m glad that I got it. With love, Drew.”

Then, she posted videos of her petting her cats, with her sobbing and apologizing to them, as per WHP.

“Please cremate me or bury me in the shroud. I love you all I truly do,” Mehalick-Headley allegedly said.

Drew Disaster’s Instagram account is no longer available. Her Facebook page, however, is still up, and her latest post seems to align with the troubling nature of her Instagram content.

“I cannot express enough how incredibly grateful I am to have received so much support and kindness from so many of you over the years, Drew Mehalick-Headley wrote.

“I tried to believe that maybe I was deserving of love even with my flaws, and as I struggled uphill to grow from them. But no matter how much I try to avoid it, it seems I will always be a destructive force.”

The influencer concluded by saying goodbye to her audience, asking them not to be sad about her departure.

“Please don’t be sad, as I’m finally free and no longer in pain,” the influencer added. “I apologize to anyone this upsets and I apologize to everyone I’ve hurt.”

Charges Filed

The extent of Mehalick-Headley’s injuries is unknown at this time. However, court records show that she allegedly admitted to setting her home on fire.

Therefore, she was charged with arson posing danger of death or injury, arson posing a danger to inhabited buildings, risking catastrophe, and aggravated cruelty to animals.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.