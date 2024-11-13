man-charged-with-starting-new-jersey-wildfire-with-shotgun-blast

On Wednesday, November 6th, a man from New Jersey was charged with arson after starting a wildfire with his shotgun.

Videos by Suggest

According to NJ.com, the fire took place in Jackson, NJ at the Central Jersey Rifle Range on Stump Tavern Rd. The man, Richard Shashaty, 37, was “allegedly using illegal tracer ammunition” at the time. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said, ” Shards of magnesium touched off a fire that spread quickly on the parched ground.”

The wildfire destroyed 350 acres of land, causing 15 homes in the area to also be evacuated. New Jersey is currently under a drought warning, which has led to an increase in wildfires within the state.

The investigation is being led by The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit, along with several other agencies. On Friday, Shashaty was “charged with arson and violation of the regulatory provisions relating to firearms.”

Since the start of the drought watch, New Jersey residents have been asked to reduce their water use. Governor Phil Murphy and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued the warning on Wednesday, according to Tapinto.

Murphy announced, “It can be challenging to adjust our daily habits, but it is imperative that we all work together, heed the guidance to conserve water, and use the utmost caution outdoors to reduce the risk of wildfire as dry conditions continue statewide.”

A news release from the governor’s office said that The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has responded to a whopping “537 wildfires, a 1,300% increase from last year.” Along with the drought warning, fire restrictions also remain in effect.