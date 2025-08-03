Pennsylvania Couple Accused Of Forcing Teen Son To Live In Shed With No Running Water For Months

A Pennsylvania couple, Daryl and Grace Sensenig, 41 and 42 years old, respectively, are accused of forcing their 16-year-old son to live in a shed with no running water for months. Allegedly, they only allowed their son to shower once a week.

According to Ephrate Police Department (EPD) releases, separately issued for Daryl and Grace, authorities became involved on Wednesday, July 30. At around 5 p.m., the EPD responded to a domestic dispute involving a “juvenile aged family member.”

WGAL identified the family member as the Sensenigs’ 16-year-old son, who reportedly called 911.

Both parents are accused of hindering their son from receiving proper food, water, and shelter for approximately four months. Daryl, however, is also accused of assaulting his teen son following an argument.

Alleged Mistreatment

A criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime details the alleged mistreatment the 16-year-old was subjected to.

The boy was allegedly forced to live in a shed reportedly located 100 yards from the Sensenig residence. The shed, according to the complaint, had no running water, and the teen’s only access to water was through a water hose.

Daryl and Grace Sensenig allegedly allowed their son to shower inside the house only once a week. However, the boy’s bathroom access was very limited, as per the complaint, forcing him to “relieve himself outdoors.”

Regarding food, the 16-year-old allegedly used his part-time job earnings to be able to afford it.

The complaint also detailed how Daryl allegedly assaulted his son, saying that he tackled him to the ground and applied pressure to his neck.

According to the EPD, the boy has been placed “into the protection of extended family pending further investigation by the Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency.”

Grace Sensenig was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children. Daryl Sensenig was charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault – domestic violence.

Both Sensenigs posted their individual $30,000 bail on Thursday, July 31. They are scheduled to return to court for their preliminary hearings on August 13.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.