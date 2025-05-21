Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Speaks Out About the Ongoing Feud Between President Trump and Bruce Springsteen

Weighing in on the ongoing feud between President Trump and Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder called out the world leader’s reaction to the famous musician’s criticism.

While on stage at Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter tour in Pittsburgh over the weekend, Vedder unleashed about the situation.

“He brought up issues,” Eddie Vedder said about Bruce Springsteen’s onstage criticism of Trump. “The response had nothing to do with the issues. All that we heard were personal attacks and threats.”

Vedder continued to discuss the situation by declaring, “Part of free speech is open discussion, part of democracy is healthy public discourse. The name calling is so beneath us.”

The rocker then praised Springsteen by stating that the music icon is a true American whose values of freedom, liberty, and justice have always remained intact.

“This freedom to speak will still exist in another year or two when we come back to this microphone,” Vedder said.

President Trump Unleashed About Bruce Springsteen After the Musician Criticized the World Leader

The feud began when Bruce Springsteen called out President Trump and his administration while performing overseas.

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” Springsteen told the crowd during his first show in Manchester, UK “Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against the authoritarianism, and let freedom ring. This is ‘Land of Hope and Dreams.”

President Trump responded by stating Springsteen is “not a talented guy.”

“Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country,” Trump declared.

Trump then described Springsteen as a “prune” of a rocker before telling the music to “keep his mouth shut” until he returns to the US. “That’s just ‘standard fare,’” the world leader added. “Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

Springsteen shared his reaction to Trump’s comments by criticizing the world leader once again.

“In America, my home, they’re persecuting people for their right to free speech and voicing their dissent,” he then stated. “That’s happening now. In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death. That’s happening now.”

Trump is now calling for an investigation into Springsteen and others being paid to support his 2024 presidential opponent, Kamala Harris. “Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for endorsements, which is what Kama did, under the guise of paying for entertainment.”

