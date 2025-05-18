President Trump Slams Bruce Springsteen, Says the Music Icon Is ‘Not a Talented Guy’

President Trump had some harsh words for “The Boss” Bruce Springsteen following the rocker’s first concert in Manchester, England.

Videos by Suggest

During his first show, Springsteen clarified where he stood with the world leader by criticizing how his second term is going.

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” Springsteen told the crowd. “Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against the authoritarianism, and let freedom ring. This is ‘Land of Hope and Dreams.”

Word about Springsteen’s comments quickly reached President Trump, who unleashed his frustration towards the rocker on Truth Social.

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” Trump wrote. “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.”

The world leader then claimed had he not have been elected, the country would have been “GONE” by now. “leepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is “dumb as a rock,” and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?”

Referring to Springsteen as a “prune” of a rocker, Trump suggested the musician should “keep his mouth shut” until he returns to the US. “That’s just ‘standard fare,'” Trump added. “Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

Bruce Springsteen Calls Out President Trump During a Second Manchester Concert

Following President Trump’s social media slam, Bruce Springsteen called out the world leader once again during a second Manchester concert.

While on stage, the music icon delivered a three-minute speech about President Trump, without mentioning the world leader by name.

“Things are happening right now that are altering the very nature of our country’s democracy,” Springsteen declared. “And they’re too important to ignore.”

He continued, “In America, my home, they’re persecuting people for their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. That’s happening now. In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death. That’s happening now.”

Springsteen further claimed that in America, those same “richest men” are taking “sadistic pleasure” in the pain they are inflicting on loyal American workers. “They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that led to a more just society. They’re abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those who are struggling for their freedom. That’s happening now.”

The rocker then stated that the majority of the US elected representatives have “utterly failed” to protect the American people from the “abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government.”

“They have no concern or idea of what it means to be deeply American,” he added.