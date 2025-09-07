paula-deen-takes-shot-at-anthony-bourdain-years-after-his-death

Seven years after Anthony Bourdain passed away at the age of 61, his longtime nemesis, Paula Deen, took an unnecessary swipe at him.

Videos by Suggest

In her new documentary, Canceled: The Paula Deen Story, Deen recalled her back-and-forth feud with Bourdain, dating back to 2011.

“Anthony Bourdain did call me the most dangerous woman in America,” she said, as a 2011 news clip shows journalists saying that Bourdain called Deen the “worst, most dangerous person in America.”

The late CNN journalist also appeared in an archived clip stating, “This is not Southern food she’s been selling. Her brand has been all these years, novelty food.”

Bourdain was also seen criticizing Deen’s paid partnership with a drug corporation to sell diabetes medication.

Recalling Bourdain saying that his mother’s food “sucks,” Deen’s son, Bobby, said, “I think both are inaccurate.”

Elsewhere in the documentary, Paula Deen name-dropped Anthony Bourdain by stating, “I don’t know what he was off in these foreign countries eating. Bat brains or something like that. I think I’ll just stick with my fried chicken.”

Speaking about Bourdain’s shocking death, Deen added, “God rest his soul. I felt like he didn’t like anybody. Not even himself, maybe.”

Anthony Bourdain shocked the world by committing suicide on June 8, 2018. He had been working on an episode of Parts Unknown in Strasbourg, France, alongside his collaborator Eric Ripert.

Meanwhile, the documentary included a clip of Anthony Bourdain referencing one of the comments Paula Deen made about him.

“I like the quote,” Bourdain said. “It was, ‘Well, he has had his demons, I hope he had them under control.’ He’s probably still shooting dope, is probably what she’s saying in a nice kind of Southern way.”

When Deen publicly invited Bourdain to come to her home and have a home-cooked meal, Bourdain told a fellow journalist it would take a “nuclear war” for him ever to agree to eat anything Deen cooked.

Continuing to speak about the public feud with Bourdain, Deen said in the documentary, “He started something with me, and I’d never even met him.”

Canceled: The Paula Deen Story follows Deen’s rise and fall after admitting to using the n-word in the past. She was sued by her former employee, Lisa Jackson, for alleged racial bias. Jackson also accused Deens’ brother, the late Earl W. Hiers, of sexual harassment in her lawsuit.

Although a judge dismissed the racial bias portion of the lawsuit, Deen had already admitted to using the slur, causing the fallout that led to the Food Network severing ties with her. She also lost several endorsement deals.