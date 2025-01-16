Paul Danan, British Soap Opera and Reality Star, Dead at 46

British soap opera and reality star Paul Danan has died at age 46.

On Thursday, the late actor’s management company, Independent Creative Management, confirmed the news of his death on Instagram.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old,” the post read. “Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.”

Paul Danan Was Best Known for ‘Hollyoaks’ and Reality Shows Like ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’

“During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues,” it continued. “No further comments will be made at this time.”

Danan was born in Essex, England, in 1978 and started his acting career on the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks. He played Sol Patrick from 1997-2001.

He then moved on to presenting and reality stardom, appearing on series 1 and 2 of Celebrity Love Island. In 2017, he made headlines as a boisterous cast member on Celebrity Big Brother 20.

Danan was open about his past struggles with addiction. In 2017, he spoke with The Sun, revealing that he nearly died the first time he used heroin in 2007.

While he never touched the drug again, Danan admitted he was “in and out” of rehab in the 2000s for “cocaine and party drugs.”

After sobering up for a few years, he then became addicted to painkillers after breaking his shoulder in a 2010 motorbike accident.

“I kept taking the painkillers to numb the pain. Because I have a tendency for addiction I got used to them,” he shared. “Once you get used to opiates you get used to that pill, so you need more to take the pain away.”

“You have to do a detox and it took me many years to come off,” he said of finally breaking that habit in 2012. “I don’t touch any antidepressants anymore; I don’t touch anything, nothing. I take a paracetamol if I have to.”

Paul Danan Died Less Than a Year After Being Hospitalized for Respiratory Failure

Danan was hospitalized for respiratory failure in June 2024. He told The Sun at the time that he had collapsed due to a vaping addiction.

“My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR. Then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital,” he recalled. “I was on a machine in [the] ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky.”

The actor said he was warned at the time that if he continued smoking in any form, he could require an oxygen tank later in life.

“The doctor was so, so harsh with me,” he shared. “She told me, ‘Paul, you don’t know how serious this was and you are going to be in here for a while now, on this oxygen.'”

Danan is survived by a 9-year-old son, DeNiro.