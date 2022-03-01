Paul Bettany Explains Controversial Texts To Johnny Depp About Amber Heard

The relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has spawned hundreds of headlines, with many taking sides — even celebrities. Paul Bettany is clarifying comments he made to Depp via text in a new interview.

Bettany Claims Texts Were Taken Out Of Context

During Depp’s 2020 trial, text messages from Bettany to Depp were read in the courtroom: a very “surreal moment,” Bettany told the UK Times. He says that, at the time he sent the messages, he was unaware Depp and Heard were married.

The 2013 text exchange started with Depp writing, “Let’s burn Amber.” Bettany replied, “I’m not sure we should burn Amber. She is delightful company and pleasing on the eye. We could of course do the English course of action and perform a drowning test. Thoughts? You have a swimming pool.”

“Let’s drown her before we burn her!!!” Depp replied. Bettany says he was unaware of the tumultuous marriage between the actor and actress, and that he and Depp “hadn’t spoken for years” before the text message exchange.

“We live in a world without context,” Bettany said. “I know how this works. Anything that you say is oxygen for a fire. And there’s just no f*cking fire. The only real way to deal with this elegantly is to say: I’m not sure there’s anybody who has one of these devices that would feel comfortable having a team of lawyers scour their private text messages.”

Depp’s Lawsuit Against ‘The Sun’

The trial where these text messages came to light was brought by Depp against The Sun over an article the paper published calling Depp a “wife-beater.” The presiding judge ruled that the content of The Sun’s article was “substantially true,” with 12 out of the 14 incidents proven to have occurred.

Depp and Heard, who were together from 2013 to 2016, have both accused each other of physical and verbal abuse. Bettany has been vocally supportive of Depp throughout the years.

“Known Johnny Depp for years and through several relationships,” Bettany tweeted. “He’s the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man that I’ve ever known. Just saying.” The two actors starred together in 2014’s Transcendence and 2015’s Mordecai.

While Bettany’s comments about being taken out of context are a welcome clarification, many are still wondering why he would send such messages about Heard, regardless of the circumstances.

