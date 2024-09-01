Passengers Panic After Oxygen Masks Deploy Midair During Boeing Flight in Scary Video

Passengers onboard a Boeing 737 aircraft experienced a terrifying situation when oxygen masks randomly deployed mid-flight.

According to The New York Post, the incident occurred on Sunday, Aug. 25, on Air Algerie Flight AH 1460. The plane was flying to Lyon, France from Constantine, Alergia.

As the Boeing aircraft reached an altitude of 33,000 feet, it began to experience a “pressurization problem,” causing the passenger oxygen mask to deploy.

Passengers panic as oxygen masks deploy on a Boeing 737 mid-flight, causing widespread concern among those onboard. The sudden deployment of masks typically indicates a loss of cabin pressure, a serious issue that can lead to emergency procedures. While the masks successfully… pic.twitter.com/DkWyBiVCVG — Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) September 1, 2024

Passengers understandably began to panic in their seats at the sight of the masks.

Officials revealed to “ensure the safety of the passengers,” the pilot subsequently turned the Boeing aircraft around and made an emergency landing back in Constantine.

However, it appears the mask deployment was a false alarm. An investigation into the situation confirmed there wasn’t a cabin pressure situation and the masks deployed due to a technical issue. No further information has been provided about what kind of technical issue caused the deployment.

Another Boeing 737 Experiences Severe Turbulence, Causing Injuries to Multiple Passengers

Days after the terrifying oxygen mask deployment, another Boeing 737 experienced severe turbulence, leaving a total of seven passengers injured.

Fox Business reported that the incident took place on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The United Airlines Flight 1196 was flying from Cancun to Chicago when it experienced a “brief period of severe turbulence.”

One passenger was hospitalized while six others were injured. The aircraft was forced to be diverted to Memphis International Airport in Memphis, Tennessee.

United Airlines confirmed the incident had occurred. “United Flight 1196 diverted to Memphis (Wednesday) afternoon after encountering a brief period of severe turbulence while the seatbelt sign was on,” the airline explained. “Paramedics met the aircraft at the gate and transported one passenger to the hospital.

The company then stated, “We’re grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.”

The Memphis Fire Department also confirmed that “six people declined treatment and transport” to a nearby hospital. The department stated that “the extent of their injuries is unknown.”

United Airlines further shared that the Boeing plane was carrying 172 passengers and 7 crew members. It arrived at Chicago O’Hare International Airport hours later.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also revealed that severe turbulence happened over Louisiana. Meanwhile, Fox Business reported that data from the flight tracking platform FlightAware showed the plane circled briefly over northern Mississippi before it diverted to Memphis International Airport.

The FAA is currently investigating the incident.