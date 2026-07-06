Actress Confesses to Dating Amber Heard Amid ‘Aquaman’ Star’s Divorce From Johnny Depp

An actress has confessed to dating Amber Heard while the Aquaman star was going through her divorce from Johnny Depp.

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While appearing on the Louis Theroux Podcast late last month, Cara Delevingne revealed some details about her short-lived relationship with Heard.

“We were close for a long time,” Delevingne explained.

However, Delevingne said the friends became “entangled” during Heard and Depp’s public split. “Yeah, we were entangled, I suppose,” the actress-model recalled. “But she was also entangled with other people.”

Cara Delevingne (L) and Amber Heard attend the de Grisogono ‘Fatale In Cannes’ party during the 67th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 20, 2014, in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Delevingne also said Depp appeared to be jealous of her and Heard’s friendship over the years. “I think he was pretty driven crazy by jealousy,” she pointed out. “Nothing was happening at that point. Later, after they divorced, it had.”

Heard and Depp were first romantically linked in 2011 following the press tour of their film The Rum Diary. The duo had met on the film’s set in 2009.

In 2014, the couple got engaged and were married in early 2015. However, the marriage didn’t last long, with Heard filing for divorce just over a year after she and Depp exchanged vows.

Heard and Depp’s Divorce Led to Legal Woes

The divorce was officially finalized in early 2017. However, things between the exes didn’t end there. Nearly two years after the divorce, Heard wrote an op-ed about abuse.

Three months after the op-ed made headlines, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard, seeking $50 million in damages.

The former couple’s televised trial went from April to June 2022. The jury’s verdict was mainly in favor of Depp. Heard settled the lawsuit, paying her ex $1 million.

Heard spoke about the trial while discussing the documentary Silenced, which featured women accusing men of weaponizing defamation lawsuits to silence them from speaking out about abuse.

“This is not about me,” she said about the documentary. “I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story.”

The actress then said, “I don’t want to tell my story. In fact, I don’t want to use my voice anymore. That’s the problem.”

Heard further discussed being involved in Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun. “The outcome of that trial depended on my participation,” she said. “And I depended on the outcome of that trial. When I first met [Robinson], I immediately got the sense that she got the bigger picture. What has happened to me is an amplified version of what a lot of women live through.”

She further praised the women participating in the documentary. “It gives me strength seeing other people take on the fight. Women brave enough to address the imbalance of power. Looking at my daughter’s face as she grows up and slowly starts to walk into this world… I believe it can be better.”