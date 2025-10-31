Paris’s Chokehold On Engagements Revealed In Exposing Video That Split Opinions

A TikTok video has gone viral after showcasing an awkward angle on a string of Paris proposals, opening up a debate I didn’t know we were having.

Whenever you see those romantic engagement photos with the Eiffel Tower standing tall and proud in the back, you don’t really think about the near-industrial behind-the-scenes happenings.

Our minds imagine each proposal to be rather candid, with gawking tourists and locals admiring the beauty of the moment. Well, one TikToker has shattered our illusions by showcasing just how organized these proposals are.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, amassing over 40 million views. On the riverbank are five engagement scenes, each different. I dread to think just how many more there are out-of-frame.

The exposing angle of the video provides a desensitised view of the magical moments, as though they are mass-produced and not all unique and special. Of course, individually, these are sweet and unforgettable moments. So long as the newly-engaged block their peripheral vision, of course.

The Internet Debates Paris Engagements

The user shared that such an engagement is their “biggest fear,” and many have agreed with this sentiment.

Seeing how industrial these engagements look, many don’t think a Paris engagement is ‘special’ anymore. And some just don’t like the idea of public engagements in general.

“They commercialized proposals,” joked one.

“Next one. Number 97 – Number 97 please!!!” laughed another.

“‘Yeah babe, I’ve booked out proposal booth 47,’! mocked a third.

“That can’t be real……. Tell me that’s not there all the time,” despaired one more.

Others, however, simply love the City of Light, and have no problem with how commercialized these engagements look.

“I’d rather this than the way my husband proposed in the driveway of my parents beside a garbage can,” commented one under the Barstool Sports repost.

“You’re just jealous it ain’t you,” judged someone else.

“Yall always have something negative to say,” asserted another.

Let’s be real: Paris proposals are a beautiful thing. But know that not all of them are as isolated and candid as they appear to be.