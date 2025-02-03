paris-hilton-shimmers-in-sheer-dress-at-grammys-weekend-event

Seemingly taking notes from likes of Chrissy Teigen and Bianca Censori, Paris Hilton stunned in a sheer dress during a pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The reality TV star and famed socialite appeared at the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson. According to WWD, Hilton donned a longsleeved see-through dress from New Arrivals by Ilyaz Ozel.

The gown was covered in crystal embellishments and featured a high neckline. Hilton also wore hanging diamond earrings from Kallati Jewelry and pointed-toe black heels from Gianvito Rossi. She also carried a Chanel shoulder bag.

Paris Hilton’s Carter Reum also attended the pre-Grammy event. He wore a dark suit with a navy shirt and no tie.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Paris Hilton attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)



Paris Hilton attended the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 3. She revealed to E! News that she is working on her third album.

“The third album is being written right now,” Hilton said. “I’m in the studio writing right now, and I can’t wait. I love music.”

She then declared, “This is what I was born to do.”

Paris Hilton Hits the Grammys Red Card Weeks After Her Home Burned Down

Paris Hilton’s appearance at the pre-Grammys event and Grammys occurred just weeks after her Los Angeles-area home burned down amid the Southern California wildfire outbreak.

In a post on Instagram, Hilton opened up about the devastating situation. “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” she wrote. “This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”

Hilton then reflected on the special times she and her family shared at their residence. “While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family is safe,” she noted. “My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets.”

“The devastation is unimaginable,” she then added. “To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking.”





