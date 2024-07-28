paris-reportedly-experiences-power-outage-following-olympic-games-opening-ceremony

Following the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, the iconic international event’s host Paris reportedly experienced a city-wide power outage.

According to some Twitter users, the alleged power outage happened less than 24 hours following the opening ceremony. One user shared a video of the blackout and wrote, “Reports indicate a massive power outage has struck Paris. Details are still emerging, but the large-scale blackout could disrupt plans for the Olympics.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “I’m confused. Why would this be happening? Did someone do something to TRIGGER IT??”

However, others in the city shared that Paris didn’t have any power issues following the Olympic Games ceremony. “There is no power outage happening in Paris,” one person declared. They then debunked the reports by adding, “Source: My window.”

A fellow Twitter user noted, “There was no ‘massive power outage’ in Paris. There was one small portion of the city without power, for a few minutes, and the service has been restored.”

Those responding to the post indicated that the alleged power outage may have had to do with the extensive backlash towards Paris over the Olympic Games opening ceremony performances.

NBC News reports that some weren’t happy about the event over an apparent depiction of the Last Supper, which featured French drag queens. French actor and singer Philippe Katerine also appeared in the scene as the Greek god Dionysus. He was painted blue and wore flowers covering his modesty.

Another performance that some viewers weren’t thrilled with was the “beheaded Marie Antoinette” act. French heavy metal band Gojira was introduced to the Olympic Games opening ceremony crowd with a headless woman dressed in red holding severed heads resembling Marie Antoinette — former Queen of France.

The decapitated figures were also seen standing at the windows of the Conciergerie.



Multiple Olympic Games Events Postponed Due to Heavy Rain in Paris

Meanwhile, the DailyMail reported that multiple Olympic Games events have been postponed as Paris is hit with heavy rain.

The media outlet revealed that tennis superstars Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz had their games postponed due to delays on Friday, July 26. The men’s street skateboarding competition was also rescheduled for Monday as the ground was “waterlogged.”

“This is not typical weather,” one fan told the media outlet. “For a tennis fan like me, this is very bad luck and also for Paris. We want to show off the Olympics to the world in one of the best cities, but the rain spoiled the opening ceremony and now the sport.”

The weather also caused issues for those participating in the women’s cycling event. Several competitors ended up crashing in the streets during the time trials.