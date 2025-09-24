Panera Bread Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Item After a 7-Year Hiatus

It’s officially fall, and Panera Bread is kicking off the cozy season by enlisting two hunks from a beloved comfort show to unveil their new comfort food menu.

Panera’s fall lineup launches nationwide on Wednesday, bringing back the Black Bean Soup after a seven-year hiatus, per a press release. The centerpiece of the menu is the “Fall Favorites Meal,” featuring Fireside Chili, Autumn Squash Soup, and the previously mentioned Black Bean Soup.

Just like a warm bowl of soup, rewatching a nostalgic TV show is a vital part of the fall season. And what’s more comforting than Gilmore Girls?

To celebrate the return of their soups, Panera enlisted two of Rory Gilmore’s former flames, Matt Czuchry (Logan) and Jared Padalecki (Dean), who are still hotties to middle-aged soccer moms across the country. In the new campaign, the actors spotlight the best features of each soup, which conveniently mirror the personalities of Rory’s three main suitors.

Rory Gilmore’s former flames, Matt Czuchry (Logan) and Jared Padalecki (Dean), are hot for Panera Bread’s fall soups. (Image via Panera Bread)

Of course, the Hearty Fireside Chili—a rich blend of beef, kidney beans, and fire-roasted veggies—is dubbed “the reliable one” that’s “always there for you” and “feels like home.” This is an obvious nod to Padalecki’s character Dean, Rory’s dependable (if slightly boring) first boyfriend.

Panera’s Autumn Squash Soup is a seasonal classic, blending butternut squash and pumpkin with vegetable broth, honey, apple juice, and cozy spices like cinnamon and curry. Finished with sweet cream and topped with roasted pumpkin seeds, it’s as “rich” and “sophisticated” as Rory’s college boyfriend, Logan Huntzberger.

Panera Bread’s Third Fall Soup is for the Ladies (and Gentlemen!) Who Like Bad Boys…

And finally, for those who like a little drama, there’s the “bad boy” Black Bean Soup. Padalecki says it’s “back and hotter than ever”—a “brooding, mysterious, hot” bowl that’s a clear shout-out to Milo Ventimiglia’s character, Jess Mariano, the quintessential “black cat boyfriend.”

This fan-favorite vegetarian soup features black beans, onion, celery, red bell pepper, carrots, lima beans, potatoes, lemon juice, and garlic.

“Fall and Panera soup just go together, just like a nostalgic rewatch of your favorite fall show,” Padalecki added in the press release. “It was so much fun to get back into the autumn spirit for this campaign, and it didn’t hurt having some delicious soups and new menu items from Panera while on-set.”

The fall menu also features two new items highlighting autumn flavors: a Crème Brûlée Latte and a Harvest Medley Chicken Salad.

The Harvest Medley Chicken Salad packs greens, grains, grilled chicken, and a whole lot of tasty toppings like mandarin oranges and crunchy beet strips. Pair it with the Crème Brûlée Latte—a creamy, caramel-kissed espresso treat that’s as fancy as it sounds.

Meanwhile, the company teased the Black Bean Soup’s return on Instagram, and fans were ecstatic.

“BLACK BEAN SOUP! #1 BEAN FAN! I LOVE BEANS !” one totally normal, well-adjusted Panera lover exclaimed in the comments section.