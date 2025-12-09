Pamela Anderson Speaks out About ‘Intimate’ Romance With ‘The Naked Gun’ Co-Star Liam Neeson

Months after she and Liam Neeson sparked romance speculation, Pamela Anderson opens up about where she stands with her The Naked Gun co-star.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Anderson came clean about her “relationship” with Neeson.

“If you must know, Lim and I were romantically involved for a short while,” she said. “But only after we finished filming.”

Anderson then said that she and Neeson had a “intimate week” together at his upstate New York residence. “I had my only room,” she pointed out. “Our assistants both came; even family stopped by.”

The duo went ot dinner at a “tiny French restaurant” where Neeson introduced Anderson as the “future Mrs. Neeson.”

They then spent time in his garden, where Anderson tended to a rosebush overgrown with mint. “I was happy to help,” she said. “And he appreciated.”

Anderson further shared that Neeson ended up chasing off a bear from the breakfast window in his bathrobe during their “romantic lost week.”

Pamela Anderson Said She and Liam Neeson Were ‘Having Fun’ While Reconnecting During ‘The Naked Gun’ Promotions

However, the actors went their separate ways after the trip to work on other films. They reconnected while they were promoting The Naked Gun last summer.

“We were having fun,” Anderson said when the duo would be noticeably flirting during the promotions. She noted their connection was a “little bit” like a Nancy Meyers film.

“I always was laughing when people thought, ‘Oh, that’s a public stunt.’ I’m like, ‘A public stunt? This is real. We have real feelings.”

Regarding her feelings towards Neeson, Anderson said she adores her The Naked Gun co-star. “But we are better friends, in full honesty,” she admitted.

Anderson further noted that Neeson continues to support her acting career. He even surprised her by seeing her at the Williamstown Theater Festival in August. She performed in Tennessee Williams’ Camino Real.

“He is such a supporter of this new trajectory in my career,” she said. “And kindly tells me he is very proud of me.”

She then added, “I’m sure we will always be in each other’s lives.”