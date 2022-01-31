‘They Painted Our Couches!’ Woman Shares What It Was Like To Be On ‘Trading Spaces’

Many people dream about appearing on home makeover reality shows. From HGTV to TLC, families around the country get their dream homes; but what happens when the dream turns into a nightmare? A TikTok user has gone viral after making videos about her own family’s home makeover fail.

The Infamous Spray Painted Couches

Trading Spaces has long been famous for the completely insane rooms they design for unsuspecting homeowners. From bizarre theme rooms, to horrible paint jobs, it seems like the renovation team never got it right.

One infamous episode revolved around a couple who were horrified after they returned to their home and found out the show’s team had spray painted their couches. For those who want the inside scoop on how it all went down, TikTok user @thewo0o0rst has the answers.

“This was my parents’ episode,” she said in a video about the experience. “[It] was filmed in 2001. And this is what they did to our couches.” The video shows chairs and couches that have been spray painted hot pink, with what looks like water stains streaking the paint job.

Were The Show’s Designers Sabotaged?

“Super common comment I keep seeing is ‘was there sabotage with the couches?’” she continued. “I am sorry to break your hearts: no, there was not. Nobody ripped the tarps down, production didn’t sabotage it.”

She explained, “It was December in the Seattle area, they were being painted outside underneath a wooden deck and it was pouring, so water was dripping in from above…rain was blowing in from the sides. It was super windy…so [the couches] were destroyed, but there was no sabotage.”

What Happened To The Couches?

“When filming wrapped, they left the couches in our garage,” the TikTok user said. “So, we let them sit there for…two weeks because they were soaking wet and covered in wet paint.” Apparently, the couches never dried out, and “they had to go to the dump, soaking wet.”

She also explained that the show replaced the ruined couches with ones from Ikea. “They sent the carpenter — by the way, Ty Pennington and Amy Wynn were not really the carpenters. They did a little bit of stuff, but there was an off-camera carpenter.”

“We kept our room up for about six months,” the TikTok user continued. “My mom actually sold everything in the room, except for the couches, to some guy in Denver. And 20 years later, my parents do still have one of the Ikea couches.”

More Trending News

What Is Dos Equis’ ‘Most Interesting Man In The World’, Actor Jonathan Goldsmith Up To Now?



Judge Judy’s Net Worth Is Much Higher Than You Think



Who Is The Voice Of The GEICO Gecko?



Rose From ’90 Day Fiance’ Looks Much Different Today



3 Tips From The Property Brothers To Easily Transform Your Kitchen Without Spending Thousands Of Dollars