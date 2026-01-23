Pageant Queen Dies in ‘Tragic Accident’ at 21

A British pageant queen has tragically passed away at just 21 years old.

Eleisha Skinner’s death was announced by the Faversham Carnival Club on Jan. 22, just over three years after she was crowned Miss Faversham in 2022.

In a statement filled with “deep regret and sadness,” the local English organization shared that she passed away on Jan. 8 “following a tragic accident.”

The somber announcement on Facebook continued, “Eleisha was a fantastic Ambassador for Faversham and a truly lovely girl. We all have some lovely memories of our time spent with her.” To honor her memory, the Carnival Club shared that a “celebration of her life” will take place at the Faversham Parish Church on Feb. 6 at 2:30 p.m.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this devastating time,” the post added. “Eleisha will be missed by so many.”

Eleisha Skinner’s Family Creates GoFundMe for Thames Valley Air Ambulance Service

While the Faversham Carnival Club’s announcement did not specify the nature of the fatal accident, Skinner’s parents have launched a GoFundMe campaign to benefit the Thames Valley Air Ambulance service.

“With the amazing response of the emergency services, we were able to spend her last few days with her. The air ambulance doctor was fantastic,” the fundraising page explains. “We would like to raise funds in Eleisha’s name to support this charity, so they can continue the amazing work that they do.”

Former pageant queen Eleisha Skinner. (Image via GoFundMe).

Meanwhile, on the Faversham Carnival Club’s announcement, the comments section became a place of mourning. Many remembered the late pageant winner as “lovely” and a “wonderful role model.” One tribute described Skinner as “such a beautiful and caring young lady,” noting that she “always smiled and made time to say hello when we saw her.”