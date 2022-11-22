Paddington Bear Is Set To Have Tea With Another Queen Next Week

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee was memorable for a lot of reasons, but one of the most talked-about moments was a video of her having tea with Paddington Bear. It’s just been announced that another queen will be spending time with the beloved children’s book character: Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Paddington Bear And Queen Elizabeth’s Tea Party

The video of Queen Elizabeth and Paddington sharing tea and marmalade sandwiches quickly went viral, and when she passed away just a few months after her Jubilee, people around the world reflected fondly upon her time with the bear.

While many left flowers or signs at Buckingham Palace following her death, others left teddy bears, Paddington bears, and marmalade sandwiches. The Royal Parks organization recently announced where these stuffed animals will end up.

Where Have The Teddy Bears Gone?

“After being carefully sorted by Royal Parks nursery staff and volunteers, the bears were cleaned and scrubbed up to look their best for the next stage of their journey—a stopover at Buckingham Palace and Clarence House,” it announced via its Instagram account.

It continued, “Next week, The Queen Consort will join a special teddy bears picnic to introduce the bears to their new families.” The video showed the teddy bears being gathered, washed, and transported to Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, another royal residence.

The video then shows the bears spending time in the royal homes “doing some light reading at Clarence House and exploring the Buckingham Palace State Rooms,” as well as “waiting to be introduced to their new families by The Queen Consort.”

Royal Fans Praise The Project: ‘I Think This Is Really Lovely!’

So, where will all these teddy bears end up? Barnardos, a children’s charity Queen Elizabeth served as patron of until 2016, when Queen Consort Camilla took over. The royal family’s Twitter account posted a photo of her posing with some of the 1,000 bears left behind by mourners.

🏷️🧸Please look after this bear



The Queen Consort is pictured with some of the 1,000 teddy bears that were left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth, which will now be donated to @barnardos.



The bears have been scrubbed up to look their best ahead of arrival at their new home. pic.twitter.com/IfMJnyHyXj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 15, 2022

“Absolutely wonderful, what a truly marvellous thing to do!” someone commented on the Royal Parks’ video. “Well done to everyone involved!” Another wrote, “What a heartwarming story. Very appreciative gesture of goodwill and love.”

Others praised Queen Consort Camilla for taking on the project. “I think this is really really lovely!” someone wrote. “The Queen Consort has a lovely touch.” Another commented, “What a LOVELY way to remember our late Queen. Excellent project for Camilla to oversee in continuity.”

People around the world are happy the teddy bears left behind by those mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth are going to new homes!

