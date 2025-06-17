Liquid Death Selling Ozzy Osbourne’s DNA via Limited Edition Cans

Thirsty fans rejoice. Liquid Death is now serving up limited-edition iced tea cans infused with Ozzy Osbourne’s actual DNA. Sip responsibly, rock eternally.

Liquid Death is known for its popular canned water, but the brand also offers canned sparkling water, iced teas, and powdered electrolyte drink mixes.

Today, the company dropped “Recyclable Ozzy” — a limited edition run of empty Liquid Death cans of iced tea Ozzy drank from, thus containing DNA from Osbourne himself. Only 10 cans are available, each sealed to preserve his DNA.

Whether you hope to clone Ozzy in the future or simply want the Prince of Darkness deep inside of you, the time is now!

The cans are even signed by Osbourne himself, making this a must-have for any hardcore metalhead’s collection. But be warned—this level of badassery doesn’t come cheap. They’re up for grabs on Liquid Death’s website for a cool $450.

The Ad for Liquid Death’s “Recyclable Ozzy” is Blissfully Bonkers

Indeed, Liquid Death’s trailer for the unholy concept goes into even more detail.

They claim the DNA was taken from cans of Ozzy’s favorite Liquid Death tea beverages that he drank from (that means the DNA is from his saliva, you sicko).”And yes, he actually crushed each can himself,” the caption to the ad pointed out.

The commercial even urges fans to use the DNA contained within to someday bring back the metal god. They even suggest cloning Ozzy so the new version can perform at children’s birthday parties or do yard work.

At one point, one especially thirsty Osbourne lover seems to take advantage of her Ozzy clone, grabbing him and jerking him into presumably her bedroom. “Get it, Ozzy clone,” she purrs with a grin on her face.

“No, this is not a joke. Yes, these contain Ozzy’s actual DNA,” a voice-over insists in the commercial.

The ad punches out with Ozzy Osbourne cackling.

Meanwhile, fans in the comments to the YouTube post of the ad were full of ideas.

“I will clone Ozzy into my own metal child,” one onlooker declared. “You guys are crazy, and I’m all in LD 4 life,’ another fan added. “I’m gonna get that KISS comic with their blood in it and this Ozzy beverage and clone the ultimate rock god band,” a third, not at all disturbed fan, chimed in.

A clone of Ozzy would be the ultimate nature vs. nurture experiment. Imagine—would it rebel against its origins, learn about the infamous bat-biting incident, and dedicate its life to bat conservation?

Only time will tell.