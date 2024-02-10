ozzy-osbourne-roasts-kanye-west-in-epic-twitter-post

Ozzy Osbourne is biting Kanye West’s head off on social media for sampling a live version of “Iron Man” without asking for permission. Osbourne reportedly refused West’s request to include a portion of the Black Sabbath song in the rapper’s album. This led Ozzy to publicly criticize ‘Ye on X for his decision.

In the post, the “No More Tears” rocker stressed he wanted no association with Ye. In the X rant, Ozzy Osbourne called Kayne West “an antisemite [who] has caused untold heartache to many.”

Kanye West held a listening party for his upcoming album Vultures featuring Ty Dolla $ign at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday night. According to reports, during the Chicago event, West showcased a preview of an unreleased song in which he rapped, “And I’m still crazy, bipolar, antisemite / And I’m still the king.” However, despite the album’s intended release date of February 9th, it has yet to be made available to the public.

It’s unclear if a major label will distribute Vultures after Def Jam’s termination. West reportedly hosted another listening party for Vultures on Friday night in New York at UBS Arena.

West sparked controversy when he proclaimed on X in October 2022 that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” Since then, the Grammy-winning rapper has made several antisemitic rants, promoting conspiracy theories about Jewish people. Reports have claimed that he has admired Adolf Hitler for the past twenty years.

Ozzy Osbourne fans rallied behind the prince of darkness for his comments about Kanye West. “Thank you Ozzy for doing what’s right. At least some of the 80’s rockers that I listened to are still sane,” one old-school headbanger wrote. “OZZY OSBOURNE is a legend in my book,” another enthused.

Meanwhile, other X users pointed out that perhaps Ozzy Osbourne shouldn’t be much of an authority on decency. “Bro you’re the prince of darkness not the prince of morality,” one X user quipped. Another user posted a resurfaced clip in which Ozzy admits to his stage persona being influenced by Adolf Hitler.

“Who do you think has influenced your stage shows the most?” 🤔 https://t.co/6L7X7qtyqk — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) February 9, 2024

After expressing antisemitism, West faced consequences including being dropped by his agency, CAA, and losing fashion partnerships with Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap. Retailers like Foot Locker and TJ Maxx stopped selling apparel from West’s Yeezy brand. In December 2023, West issued an apology to the Jewish people, written in Hebrew. The apology has since been deleted.