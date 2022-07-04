Will ‘OutDaughtered’ Come Back For A 9th Season?

OutDaughtered is a hit TLC series following Adam Busby and Danielle Busby as they raise their six young daughters. The series could celebrate its ninth season in 2022, but news has been stingy about a return. Here’s what we know about the future of OutDaughtered.

Meet The Busbys

Adam and Danielle Busby got married in 2006, but they struggled with fertility. With the help of artificial insemination, they gave birth to Blayke Louise in 2011. Four years later, they decided to have another child. The family got way more than they bargained for, as Danielle ended up giving birth to quintuplets—and all five were girls.

The babies had some health issues to boot. Danielle delivered the babies through a cesarean section at the 28-week mark, which is considered extremely preterm. All five had heart murmurs which were luckily treated with medication and spent their first months on the planet in intensive care. Luckily, all five pulled through. The family of eight started its new normal in the summer of 2015. It’s the only American family with an all-female set of quintuplets.

In Comes The Film Crew

That same year, the Busbys welcomed a TLC film crew into their homes. Outdaughtered premiered on May 10, 2016. A short first season was quickly followed by a lengthier second season after just a few months. It’s been consistent ratings hit for the network, regularly clocking in around 1.2 million viewers. Ratings are as strong as ever, so TLC should naturally want to bring it back. Right?

Where’s Season Nine?

The lack of new OutDaughtered content is raising some eyebrows. Two seasons aired in 2019, and the 2020 season concluded in June. The final episode of season eight aired on May 4, 2021. This is officially the longest the network has gone with new Busby content since the series debuted. Neither the family nor TLC has confirmed the ninth season at all, let alone a release date.

All we know for sure stems from an Instagram comment Adam posted on March 21, 2022. When a fan asked for information about the series return, Adam had this to say: “We need to make a video about this soon, just to give our fans our thought process and why we haven’t spoken in this yet. It would be too difficult in text in the comment section. It’s 100% a decision that we made with our kid’s and our family’s best interest at heart. Thank you so much for loving our family!”

Adam’s Instagram bio still lists lists “#OutDAUGHTEREDon @TLC,” and he finished every Instagram post with the same hashtag. The family is alive and well which is what matters most, but it sounds like they’re doing some soul searching on if the program should continue at all. Only time will tell if OutDaugthered returns or not.

