From Demi Moore’s Scene-Stealing Dog To Dolly Parton Hugging Mick Jagger: Our Favorite Celeb Instagram Posts Of 2022

2022 was full of viral Instagram posts from our favorite celebrities, whether it was sweet family photos, pet pics, or shots with other famous friends. Here are our picks for some of the best celebrity Instagram posts from this year.

Dolly Parton’s Throwback Shot With A Rock Star

Dolly Parton is one of the world’s most beloved stars, from her hit country songs to her roles in movies like Nine to Five and Steel Magnolias. The country star frequently posts on Instagram, and fans love her throwback shots.

A popular one from this last year was a photo of her and Rolling Stone frontman Mick Jagger with their arms wrapped around each other, both beaming. Read more about what Parton had to say about Jagger in the caption here.

Sofia Vergara Shared A Photo Of Her Son

Sofia Vergara is known for being a beautiful and talented actress, but did you know her son is just as good-looking? The Modern Family star shared a shot of her son Manolo, who she had when she was just 18 years old.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: Under-Eye Bags Run In My Family, And With This Vitamin C Eye Cream You Wouldn’t Know

Vergara’s fans loved the picture of Manolo, who was visiting his mother on the set of America’s Got Talent, and left plenty of complimentary comments. Read more about Vergara’s relationship with Manolo here.

Jessica Simpson Reminded Fans Of A Past Move Role With This Shot

Everybody loves a good throwback shot, which is why a post from Jessica Simpson quickly became a fan-favorite. The picture shows Simpson posing in cut-off denim shorts, cowboy boots, and a cowboy hat.

The shorts reminded many of the actress’ role in The Dukes of Hazzard, where she played Daisy Duke, a character famous for her short-shorts. Read more about fan reactions to Simpson’s throwback look here.

Who Came Along To Paris With Demi Moore?

Everybody loves a pet photo, and it seems like Demi Moore is no exception! The actress shared a lot of pictures from a trip to Paris, where she attended fashion shows, took in tennis matches, and toured the Louvre.

Moore brought a friend along, too: her Chihuahua, Pilaf. The actress brought her dog along on all her Parisian excursions. Read more about the French sights Moore and Pilaf got to see here.

This year, celebrities posted lots of popular pictures, sharing inside looks at their lives. Fans loved getting to see these pictures, so it’s no surprise these posts topped our list of favorite celebrity Instagram posts this year!

More From Suggest