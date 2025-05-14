Oscar-Winning ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ Filmmaker Robert Benton Dead at 92

Robert Benton, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker behind the writing and direction of Kramer vs. Kramer has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Benton’s longtime manager and assistant confirmed to The New York Times that he died on Sunday, May 11, at his home in New York City. The cause of death was not disclosed. Benton was 92.

Benton earned widespread acclaim throughout his decades-long career, most notably for the 1979 legal drama Kramer vs. Kramer. Starring Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep, the film was a critical and commercial success, earning Benton not one but two Academy Awards—Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Robert Benton, who just won the Academy Award for Best Director for ‘Kramer vs Kramer’, stands with presenters Goldie Hawn and Steven Spielberg in 1980. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Kramer vs. Kramer also won Oscars for lead actors Dustin Hoffman, who was going through a real-life divorce during filming, and Meryl Streep, in a breakout role. Their 7-year-old co-star, Justin Henry, also received an Oscar nomination.

Robert Benton Worked with Prolific Actors Like Morgan Freeman and Anthony Hopkins

Benton earned his third Academy Award for the screenplay of Places in the Heart (1984), a deeply personal story inspired by his grandmother’s struggles during the Great Depression in Texas. He also received an Oscar nomination for directing the film. Benton was also nominated for screenwriting Oscars for Bonnie and Clyde (1967), The Late Show (1977), and Nobody’s Fool (1994), directing the latter two as well.

The late filmmaker also worked on movies such as There Was a Crooked Man … (1970), What’s Up, Doc? (1972), and Still of the Night (1983). Additionally, he co-wrote the screenplay for the 1978 film Superman, starring Christopher Reeve.

Benton also helmed the acclaimed The Human Stain (2003), a Philip Roth adaptation featuring standout performances by Anthony Hopkins and Nicole Kidman. He later directed Feast of Love (2007), starring Morgan Freeman and Radha Mitchell, which was his final film credit, per IMDb.

Benton’s wife of 60 years, artist Sallie Benton, passed away in 2023, according to The New York Times. He is survived by his son, John Benton.