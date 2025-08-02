2 Former Minnesota Teachers Who Were Dating Found Dead In Murder-Suicide In Pierz

Two former Minnesota teachers, Crystal Marschel, 32, and John Gans, 34, were found dead in a Pierz house. Police have ruled their deaths a murder-suicide, saying that Gans, who was dating Marschel, fatally shot her in the head. He later turned the gun on himself.

Videos by Suggest

According to a news release issued by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), authorities had received a welfare check request on a River Valley Road residence in Pierz, Minnesota, on Friday, July 18.

As reported by the St. Cloud Times, Marschel had failed to appear in court on July 17 for a driving while impaired charge. Simultaneously, Gans failed to appear at a divorce hearing on July 18.

MCSO deputies and Pierz Police Department officers entered the River Valley Road residence and found two deceased individuals. In a July 21 update, the MCSO identified the bodies as Crystal Marschel and John Gans.

The couple had died of gunshot wounds, and a .40 caliber handgun was recovered from the scene. Marschel suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was determined to be a victim of homicide. Meanwhile, Gans’ death was ruled a suicide.

Marschel and Gans were reportedly former Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools teachers. Marschel had taught physical education at their middle school from 2019 to 2024. Meanwhile, Gans taught math at the same middle school from 2013 to 2024.

They were dating at the time of their deaths.

‘A Warm, Vibrant Soul’

A GoFundMe was set up to help raise funds for Marschel’s memorial and to support her children and their father, Austen.

“Crystal was a warm, vibrant soul,” the fundraiser read. “She loved fiercely, laughed freely, and put her children at the center of her world. She dreamed of watching them grow, learn, and thrive. That dream has been stolen, and now Austen is left to pick up the pieces, grieving while stepping into the role of a single parent.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.