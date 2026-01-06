One of the Sega Co-Founders Has Died: RIP to David Rosen

David M. Rosen, one a co-founders of Sega and a central figure in the company’s early rise, has died at 86 in his Los Angeles home. Rosen played a decisive role in shaping Sega from a small coin-operated business into one of the most recognizable names in global gaming.

Brad Callaway, his spokesperson, announced his death, via RePlay Magazine. The cause of death is currently unknown, as are any further details of his passing away.

David Rosen is remembered as a pioneer who helped shape the modern video game industry. His contributions continue to be felt through Sega’s enduring influence on games and popular culture.

Born in 1930 in New York City, Rosen served in the United States Army before moving to Japan in the years following World War II. While living there, he founded a photo booth business that catered to U.S. military personnel. That venture later merged with Service Games, a company that supplied coin-operated amusement machines to military bases. This company would soon become Sega.

And So, SEGA Was Born

The name “Sega” itself came from “Service Games,” reflecting the company’s origins. Rosen became deeply involved in the business and eventually emerged as one of its key leaders. In the 1960s, he helped guide Sega into the arcade market, a move that proved critical to the company’s future success.

Under Rosen’s leadership, Sega developed and distributed arcade machines that gained popularity both in Japan and overseas. His efforts helped establish Sega as a serious competitor in the growing amusement and entertainment industry. Rosen remained with the company after the Gulf+Western acquisition of 1969, serving as chief executive officer and later as chairman.

Rosen’s influence extended beyond business strategy. People admired him for bridging American and Japanese corporate cultures at a time when such cooperation was far less common than it is today. Colleagues often credited him with helping Sega operate effectively as an international company long before globalization became standard practice.

Although Sega would later become famous for its home consoles and iconic characters, Rosen’s legacy is rooted in the company’s foundation and early growth. His work helped create the platform that allowed Sega to thrive in arcades and eventually enter the home gaming market.