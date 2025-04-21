One Half of Beloved Musical Duo Dead at 70: Officials Confirm Death of Amadou Bagayoko

Amadou Bagayoko, the renowned singer and guitarist from the Malian duo Amadou & Mariam, has passed away.

The musician died on April 4 in his hometown of Bamako. Mali’s Minister of Culture, Mamou Daffé, honored his legacy in a televised tribute, per France 24. He was 70 years old, though the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

The musician’s family confirmed the news, sharing that he had been ill for a while”.

Amadou Bagayoko lost his vision at 15 and met his wife and musical partner, Mariam Doumbia, at Mali’s Institute for the Young Blind. Both were members of the institute’s Eclipse Orchestra. In 1974, Amadou & Mariam officially formed.

Amadou Bagayoko Opened for Acts like Blur, Coldplay, and U2

Amadou & Mariam’s fifth studio album, Dimanche À Bamako, catapulted them to international fame. Meanwhile, their 2008 follow-up, Welcome to Mali, garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary World Music Album. Featuring the hit single “Sabali” and production by Damon Albarn, the album further solidified their global reputation.

The duo went on to open for major acts like Blur, Coldplay, and U2, underscoring their widespread appeal. In 2009, they shared the stage with Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour during a London performance in support of a homeless charity.

The duo’s eighth album, Folila, showcased collaborations with artists such as Santigold and TV On The Radio, while their final release, La Confusion, arrived in 2017. During the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Paralympics, they delivered a poignant performance of Serge Gainsbourg’s classic, “Je suis venu te dire que je m’en vais.”

Amadou & Mariam have also been honored with awards from BBC Radio and France’s prestigious Victoires de la Musique.

Thousands of people in Mali gathered on April 7 for Bagayoko’s funeral, according to the BBC.

Friends, family, fans, and fellow artists gathered in the capital, Bamako, for the ceremony. Among the attendees were renowned musician Salif Keita and former Prime Minister Moussa Mara, adding a touch of prominence to the event.

Amadou Bagayoko is survived by his wife and his son, Sam, who shares his passion for music.