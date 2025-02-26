One of Diddy’s Defense Attorneys Just Quit

Diddy’s defense team suffered a recent setback when one of the infamous rapper’s attorneys quit the criminal sex-trafficking case.

According to the New York Post, Anthony Ricco filed a motion late last week to withdraw as one of Diddy’s six defense attorneys in the case without an explanation.

“Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” Ricco wrote in the filing. “It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested.”

Although he didn’t share the reason behind his decision to leave the defense team, Ricco stated he made the decision after speaking with the rapper’s lead counsel Marc Agnifilo.

Ricco then hinted at the cause for his filing’s “brevity.” He does not want to share any information protected by the attorney-client privilege. He also told the judge “There are sufficient reasons” for asking to leave the case.

Ricco further stated in his filing that his withdrawal from the case won’t delay the highly anticipated May 5 trial. He noted that Diddy “will continue to be represented by five other attorneys of record.”

Diddy Remains Behind Bars Leading Up to His May 2025 Trial

Diddy is currently behind bars after his multiple efforts to be released on bail were rejected. He has pleaded guilty to forcing women into drugged-fueled sex parties (aka freak shows).

The rapper was infamously arrested in September 2024 for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He was also hit with at least 40 sexual assault lawsuits but has denied the accusations.

Diddy is facing a mandatory minimum of 15 years sentence and up to life imprisonment if convicted on the top charge.

