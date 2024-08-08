olympic-pole-vaulter-starts-twerking-after-winning-bronze-medal

In celebration of her Olympic bronze medal, Team Canada’s pole vaulter Alysha Newman started twerking after finding out the big news.

The Telegraph reports that following the news that she won the bronze medal in the women’s pole vault finals in the 2024 Olympics, Newman ran towards the crowd and started dancing.

DIFFERENT ANGLE:



Alysha Newman twerking at the Olympics in Paris today after the Canadian jumps 4.85 m pic.twitter.com/3XpTBYitgi — Dutch_Investor (@cryptostonk2) August 8, 2024

Along with winning the bronze, the Olympic pole vaulter had other reasons to start twerking. She broke Canada’s national record by clearing 4.85 meters (15.9 feet). She also became the first Canadian woman to win a medal in the pole vault event in Olympic history.

Newman qualified for her first career Olympic final on Monday when she cleared 4.55 meters.

Although she cleared the same height as Team USA pole vaulter, Katie Moon, Newman’s American rival made fewer attempts and went home with the silver. Nina Kennedy from Australia took home the gold by clearing 4.90 meters (16.07 feet).

Moon and Kennedy shared the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Olympic Pole Vaulter Alysha Newman Revealed She Was in Pain ‘Constantly’ While Competing

After scoring the bronze medal, Olympic pole vaulter, Alysha Newman, revealed she was in pain “constantly” while competing in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“But I never give up, I never stop,” Newman stated. “I needed to stick to my guns. I know I’m one of the best in the world and tonight I proved I’m third best in the world and now I want more.”

The Canadian athlete revealed that the pole vault official apologized to her over a technical issue during her third attempt at 4.90. “I was laughing because I went over my coaches and just told them you just tell me when I’m done,” Newman shared. “[I told them] ‘I’m not going to look at the bar heights, not going to look at what attempt I’m on or where I’m positioned. Just tell me when I’m done, when I’ve got three X’s.'”

The Canadian Olympian Had Some Ups and Downs Over the Years

The National Post also reported that Newman had competed in the 2020 Olympics. However, she participated in the event just three months after suffering a concussion. She fell in a bathtub shower in Des Moines, Iowa. Along with the concussion, Newman also hit her face on the faucet.

The effects of the injury caused her performance at Tokyo to not be at the same level she was used to. “I don’t know where to start, but I retired like 20 times in my head,” she recalled following the Tokyo games. “So I’ve come back from retirement many times. And honestly, I think one thing I’ve always said to myself was like, I never felt done. I never felt like I was done giving back to the sport. I feel like this medal is only going to give me more of a voice.”

Newman then shared her future plans. “I feel like I want to build a track facility in Canada. I want to do some more stuff in the sport. And this bronze medal is going to help. And I think my dreams are bigger than medals. Maybe that sounds horrible, but it’s such a moment and I’m going to live in it.”