Olympian Keiichi Suzuki Has Died, Cause of Death Revealed

Keiichi Suzuki, a legendary Japanese speed skater, former world record holder, and three-time Olympian, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Kyodo News Agency, he died on January 21st in a hospital in Tokorozawa City, Saitama Prefecture, due to kidney failure. He was 82 years old.

After graduating from Tomakomai Koko High School in Hokkaido, he pursued his studies at Meiji University before joining the National Land Planning organization, as it was known at the time.

Suzuki represented his country in the Winter Olympics of 1964, 1968, and 1972, competing in the 500 m and 1500 m speed skating events. He never won an Olympic medal, finishing 5th in Innsbruck in 1964, 8th in Grenoble in 1968, and 19th in Sapporo in 1972.

Beyond the Olympics, Suzuki made his mark by setting two world records in the 500 m event. In 1969, he perfected his mastery of curve techniques, setting a world record with a time of 39.2 seconds. He surpassed his own achievement in 1970, establishing a new record of 38.71 seconds.

At the 1972 Winter Olympics in Sapporo, Japan, Suzuki proudly delivered the Athlete’s Oath.

In his later years, he oversaw public relations for Seibu’s professional baseball team and held key roles in the Japan Skating Federation, serving as both the speed enhancement manager and vice chairman.

Keiichi Suzuki’s Passing Follows the Recent Tragic Death of a Fellow Olympian

Meanwhile, Suzuki’s passing follows the tragic death of fellow Olympian Sophie Hediger over the Christmas holiday.

Hediger, a Swiss snowboarder who competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics, was caught in an avalanche while snowboarding at Arosa Resort on Monday, December 23rd. She was only 26.

Hediger had emerged as a rising star in the world of snowboarding. She competed in both the women’s snowboard cross and the mixed team snowboard cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Her talent also shone on the international stage, earning her podium finishes in several FIS Snowboard World Cup events. In 2023, she claimed gold in snowboard cross at the FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, New York, solidifying her place among the sport’s elite.

Hediger was active on social media, frequently sharing posts about her training, travels, and her dog, Heiba. Her final post celebrated her ninth-place finish at the World Cup held at Cervino Ski Paradise in Italy.