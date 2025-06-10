olivia-rodrigo-brings-out-rock-music-icon-during-music-festival-performance

Adding to her already incredible onstage excitement, Olivia Rodrigo sang alongside a rock music icon during her performance at GovBall 2025 over the weekend.

As she was nearing the end of her set, Rodrigo brought out Talking Heads singer David Byrne. “I’m so honored to share the stage tonight with a special guest,” Rodrigo told the crowd. “Would you give it up for the legendary, David Byrne!”

Byrne wore matching red overalls to match Rodrigo’s all-red ensemble. The duo performed the band’s hit song “Burning Down the House.”

Following their performance, Olivia Rodrigo hugged the rock music icon before he left the stage. She then performed the rest of her set.

According to PEOPLE, Rodrigo’s performance capped off a day of performance delays due to excessive rain. The festival’s opening was also pushed back to 4:30 p.m., causing lengthy lines.

Despite the show’s setbacks, the singer-songwriter made sure to give the crowd a performance they would never forget.

Along with Byrne, other guests Rodrigo has brought out during her performances include Tyler Childers and Lily Allen. She also previously performed alongside 80s music icon Billy Joel at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2022.

She then performed with No Doubt during their 2024 Coachella reunion.

PinkPantheress Recently Spoke About Being an Opening Act For Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Tour

During a recent interview with Billboard, PinkPantheress spoke about what it was like to be an opening act for Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS tour.

“I did six or seven shows, I think,” the singer shared. “It was definitely very difficult for me. I enjoyed it a lot – because, one I got to see her perform live, and she’s amazing.”

PinkPantheress then discussed how Oliva Rodrigo was a “arena performer” while she’s the opposite. “Watching her and how she combats an arena and how she actually does the arena, made me realize, ‘Wow, some people are arena artists and some people are not.’ I’m not an arena artist.”

She further pointed out, “That’s not for a lack of trying. It just made me realize there are some things in life as an artist you’re told you should try one day — but for me, I think I’m one of those artists where I’m comfortable is where I always strive.”

“When I’m pushed to do something because it’s the right thing to do as an artist, because it’s an arena, I feel like the opportunity is the most amazing thing I had, and I’m so happy I did it,” PinkPantheress added. “It made me realize like this whole thing is not for me to do. It’s for powerhouses like her. I’m not a powerhouse artist, I’m very much on my chill s–t. I’m not a performance-based artist.”