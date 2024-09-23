Olivia Nuzzi’s Ex-fiance Ryan Lizza Confirms Engagement is Over Following RFK Jr. Scandal

Politico correspondent and Olivia Nuzzi’s ex-fiance Ryan Lizza confirmed the engagement is off amid the RFK Jr. scandal.

Lizza confirmed the split in a statement published in Politico Playbook PM on Friday, Sept. 20. “Because of my connection to this story through my ex-fiancée, my editors and I have agreed that I won’t be involved in any coverage of Kennedy in Playbook or elsewhere at POLITICO.”

Ryan Lizza proposed to Olivia Nuzzi in Sept. 2022 while the duo were in Italy. The couple were first romantically linked in Jan. 2018 one month after Lizza was fired from the New Yorker for sexual misconduct allegations.

New York Magazine stated last week that it placed Nuzzi on leave after she confessed she had “engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures.”

The publication did not identify RFK Jr. as the individual involved. However, a source did confirm it was the failed politician. Another insider claimed the failed 2024 presidential candidate even bragged about photos he received from Nuzzi. Multiple sources stated the relationship never got physical. It was described as described as emotional and digital in nature.

A spokesperson for Kennedy denied the rumors and stated he had only met with Nuzzi once for a story that turned into a hit piece. Other sources said the duo did meet numerous times at public functions.



RFK Jr.’s Current Wife Cheryl Hines Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Affair Scandal

Meanwhile, RFK Jr.’s current wife and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines was spotted without her wedding ring while out and about in Milan over the weekend.

According to the Daily Mail, Hines appeared without her wedding ring following a Gucci-hosted afterparty during Milan Fashion Week.

The media outlet also reported that Hines remained silent about her decade-long marriage to Kennedy while in Milan. The couple married in 2014, just a couple of years after Kennedy’s second wife, Mary died.

A source told the Daily Mail that Hines’ friends had warned her about RFK Jr.’s history of cheating. However, despite the warnings, she married him and has stood by him through multiple scandals, including the dead bear in Central Park incident and the whale head controversy.

RFK Jr. has not personally released a statement about the scandal.