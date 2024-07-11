Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Tie the Knot, Get Married in Small Ceremony

It’s official – after three years of dating and having one child together, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney exchanged vows during a small ceremony in New York City last weekend.

A source close to Mulaney revealed to PEOPLE the couple’s wedding guests were their 2-year-old son, Malcolm Hiệp, and a witness. Sam Waterston, who co-starred with Munn in The Newsroom, officiated the ceremony.

The couple sparked marriage rumors last month when Mulaney posted a picture on Instagram showing a silver band on that finger. He quickly deleted the photo and replaced it with an image of him and Malcolm.

Her exchange of vows with John Mulaney also comes just months after Olivia Munn announced she was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer. Tests confirmed that she had luminal B, which is described as a fast-moving, aggressive form of cancer. It was discovered in both of her breasts.

“You realize cancer doesn’t care who you are; it doesn’t care if you have a baby or if you don’t have time,” she shared with PEOPLE in April. “It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on.”

Munn underwent a double mastectomy and a reconstructive surgery. She revealed she had four surgeries over 10 months. In April, she underwent her hysterectomy.

Mulaney was previously married to Annamarie Tendler. Not long after the former couple separated in early 2021, the comedian became romantically linked to Olivia Munn. The duo’s son Malcohom was born at the end of that year.

Mulaney and Tendler’s divorce was finalized in 2022.

John Mulaney Praised Olivia Munn For Her Strength Amid Breast Cancer Battle

While speaking to Vogue in May, John Mulaney opened up about Olivia Munn. He praised the actress for her incredible strength amid her cancer battle.

“Olivia and I have been through a lot of things together in the past couple years,” he explained. “Just side-by-side, supporting each other through anything. And as her guy, I felt both scared and protective. Even with Malcolm in her lap and me there holding her hand, she was going to be physically fighting this disease alone.”

Olivia Munn also told PEOPLE that John Mulaney has been at her side throughout her treatments. “It would’ve felt like climbing an iceberg without him. I don’t think he had a moment to himself, between being an incredibly hands-on father and going to and from the hospital— taking Malcolm to the park, putting him to nap, driving to Cedars-Sinai, hanging out with me, going home, putting Malcolm to bed, coming back to me. And he did it all happily.”

Munn added, “It’s the best except when you’re just out of surgery and it hurts to move or even laugh. I made him leave the room a few times because he makes me laugh too hard.”