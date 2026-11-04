Old-School Rock/Pop Drummer Dies in Reported Fall: Clem Cattini Was 89

Clem Cattini, London-born drummer best known for being a session musician on 42 top hits, has died. He was 89.

Videos by Suggest

According to a Facebook post by David Stark, Cattini suffered a fall at home, which led to his death. Stark said he had recently been hospitalized for issues with diabetes, but was on the mend.

Cattini was born on Aug. 28, 1937 in Stoke Newington, London to Italian parents. He started drumming in the 1950s as rock and roll began making its way to London.

He joined Johnny Kidd & the Pirates, playing on their 1960 number one hit “Shakin’ All Over.”

“That was my first recording ever,” he said in a 2019 interview. “My first recording, and it went to number one. Thank you very much.” He also shared that his drum solo on the track was a “mistake.”

After being made a house drummer by producer Joe Meek, Cattini co-founded The Tornados in 1961. The following year, their song “Telstar” became an international hit, reaching number one in the U.K.

The song also made The Tornados the first British group to top the U.S. Hot 100.

In 1965, he became a full-time session musician, spending the next two decades playing for a wide variety of top musicians. He worked with artists and groups including The Kinks, Herman’s Hermits, Dusty Springfield, the Bee Gees, Marianne Faithfull, Tom Jones, Jeff Beck, Engelbert Humperdinck, and The Yardbirds.

“So very sad to hear that the great Clem Cattini, drummer of the Tornados and prolific session drummer has passed away. Clem played on more number 1 records than any other British drummer. Clem played on all my early MCA 1970’s albums and all my hit singles including Is This The Way To Amarillo. Not only a World class musician but also a World class gentleman. Proud to have known him. My condolences and love to his family ❤️” musician Tony Christie said in a Facebook post.

In the 2008 film Telstar, which focused on Joe Meek, Cattini was played by James Corden.