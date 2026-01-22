Oklahoma Man Charged For Online Threats Against Federal Agents and Others

An Oklahoma man has been federally charged after he made threats against federal agents and others online.

In a statement on Wednesday, the FBI stated that a federal criminal complaint had been unsealed charging Tyalor Ryan Prigmore, 30, of McLoud, Oklahoma, for his threats, which were all made on YouTube.

The case file revealed that over the weekend, the FBI National Threat Operations Section Exigent Threat Research and Analysis Crisis Team received an “emergency disclosure of information” from Google regarding threatening statements that Prigmore allegedly made.

“Based on the content of comments that were uploaded to YouTube video service, Google believes that there presently exists an emergency involving imminent death or serious bodily injury to a person or persons,” the report reads. “And that immediate disclosure to you of certain information is required to avert the emergency.”

Prigmore’s alleged comments involved threats to kill Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, MAGA Republicans, and politicians.

The Oklahoma man allegedly posted threats in the comments of YouTube videos between May 9, 2025, and January 17, 2025. The FBI claimed that he made eight threatening comments in the last week alone.

Prigmore was charged by complaint with communicating a threat through interstate commerce.

The FBI and the Department Of Justice Respond to the Oklahoma Man Being Charged For Threats

Following the arrest, the Department of Justice responded to the Oklahoma man being charged for his online threats.

“As attacks on law enforcement rise around the country, this Department of Justice will continue to identify and prosecute violent threats against the brave men and women who keep us safe,” U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi stated. “Hiding behind a screen will not protect you from severe legal consequences.

FBI Director Kash Patel further issued a statement about the incident. “This individual allegedly made statements that he would kill ICE agents and others. If you threaten to harm law enforcement officers, the FBI and our partners will find you and hold you accountable.”

He then added, “There will be no free passes for threats against the hard-working men and women who wear the badge and protect our communities.”

Following his first court appearance, Prigmore was ordered to be detained pending trial. If found guilty as charged, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. He will also be ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.

