Ohio Woman Allegedly Struck Arby’s Employee With Rock For ‘Stealing A Roach’

A 21-year-old Ohio woman, Stevi Creech, is accused of attacking an Arby’s employee with a rock. Allegedly, Creech struck after accusing her of “stealing a roach,” that is, an unburned portion of a marijuana joint or blunt.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by WHIO, citing an affidavit, the incident occurred on Thursday, September 11. Kettering Police Department officers were patrolling when they were flagged down by a woman in front of an Arby’s located on Smithville Road.

The woman was bleeding from the face and screaming, according to the document. Police officers learned from a witness that two individuals had entered the Arby’s and assaulted the woman, only to flee the scene shortly after.

Allegedly, video surveillance footage showed Stevi Creech walking into the restaurant with a rock in her hand. She was followed by a man, 26-year-old Gerrin Rankin, who entered the store shortly after Creech.

The actual assault was not captured on video. However, Creech and Ranking are seen exiting the Arby’s two minutes after arriving, documents said.

The witness told police that he attempted to break up the assault. However, Rankin allegedly reached for his waistband and told him to back off, as if he was reaching for a gun.

Assaulted For ‘Stealing A Roach’

Meanwhile, the victim told police that the night before the assault, Creech, who was an acquaintance of hers, had accused her the previous night of “stealing a roach,” a term for a marijuana blunt or joint. The victim added that the assault left her “threatened” and “scared,” WHIO reported.

Stevi Creech was arrested and charged with felonious assault. Meanwhile, Gerrin Rankin was charged with a misdemeanor criminal menacing. As per Law & Crime, Creech was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where she remains held on a $25,000 bond. Rankin does not appear to be in custody.

AES Restaurant Group, which operated the Arby’s Kettering location, shared a brief statement with WDTN, addressing the incident.

“AES Restaurant Group prioritizes team member safety and is fully cooperating with authorities following the incident,” the statement read. “The team member involved has received medical care and has since returned to work.”