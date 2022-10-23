October 23-29 Horoscope: Keep It Close To The Chest

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This week, the Sun crosses the line from Libra to Scorpio, marking the official start of this mysterious sign’s season. Meanwhile, a dark Moon passes through the first three Houses of the Zodiac, all of which pertain to our immediate surroundings—self, security, and communication. As the dark Moon encourages us to rest, the cosmos suggest a need for hunkering down and keeping things close to home this week.

Additionally, this week marks the end of Saturn’s once-a-year retrograde. The ringed planet led us to address undesirable (but necessary) obligations within ourselves. Now that the planet returns direct, these challenges will likely return outward—which can be a blessing and a curse, depending on your sign’s actions.

How might your sign fare this week?

Transitioning from being constantly on the go to resting at home can be difficult for someone as fiery and motivated as you. However, you can still use this downtime to your advantage. Now is a great time to start the projects you’ve been putting off “when your schedule clears up.”

Don’t waste the opportunity while it’s here. And more importantly, don’t overwhelm yourself by overcomplicating things. Indeed, the promise of a new endeavor can ignite a creative spark. But there’s a reason you’ve been planning this the way you have.

When you put your nose to the grindstone, it can be hard to determine when to call it quits. If not for the intervention of others, you’d likely work until you completely exhaust yourself. The stars urge you to assess your surroundings before reaching that point.

After all, it’s not always easy to see the progress you’ve made down the path while you’re standing on it. You can only gain full appreciation when you step back, pause, and analyze the bigger picture.

Be cautious of letting previous pain navigate you through life, Gemini. This residual hurt can color reality in different—and often inaccurate—ways. There’s nothing wrong with letting your experiences teach you. However, you shouldn’t let them blind you.

Of course, allowing old wounds to heal is not risk-free. After all, what if something happens to pull them apart again? The stars urge you to let this fear go. The satisfaction of knowing you turned your pain into something positive is well worth the temporary discomfort.

There is power in leaning on your community, but there’s also power in leaning on yourself. While your ruling planet is in its darkest phase, take some time to reflect on your goals and priorities. How do you feel about your trajectory?

Try to avoid dwelling on the opinions of others. At the end of the day, you deserve to do what’s best for you. If someone in your life refuses to acknowledge that, then that’s a good sign that an emotional or mental boundary was long overdue.

When you put your mind to something, you often get exactly what you’re after. Yet, as beneficial as this can be, it can also cause you to forget what it feels like to really put work into something.

That part is often far less glamorous, but that doesn’t make it any less important. This will pay off in the long run, Leo. Not only will you have a more solid foundation on which to build, but you’ll also get the pride of knowing you stuck it out.

Our society has created a sense of urgency around everything we do, but that’s not how we are designed to function. Don’t rush your mind or body into doing something it doesn’t feel prepared to do, Virgo. The best things in life take time.

So, extend yourself (and those around you) some grace and patience. With a little more time to process the situation completely, the way forward will seem much clearer. But it won’t reveal itself before it’s ready to. Now, it’s a matter of waiting.

There’s a big difference between truly believing in something and simply tolerating it. Be wary of falling into the latter just to avoid the accountability of the former. Despite how harmless inaction feels, it can have disastrous consequences.

How would you tell a stranger to handle a situation similar to yours? If you aren’t following your advice, consider why that might be. It’s likely that you already know the answer, but you’re not satisfied with what it turned out to be.

You’re on the precipice of significant transformation, but you won’t get there keeping one foot behind you at all times. Feeling apprehensive about foreign territory is normal. Try to remember that at one point, every experience and person you’ve come to know and enjoy was once unfamiliar.

Novelty does not equate to inferiority. The stars urge you to keep your heart and mind open this week. You might be surprised by the parts of yourself these new experiences can unlock. What’s the harm in trying?

Your hard work is paying off, Sag. You’ve reached a comfortable peak with your external endeavors—work, love, or friendships—which is nice, albeit a bit boring. Instead of finding more outside commitments or conflicts to make yourself busy, consider utilizing this free time to your inner self’s advantage.

What just-for-you projects have you been putting off to tend to something else? When was the last time you devoted your extra mental capacity to nurture yourself? The wiggle room won’t wait around forever. Be sure to use it.

The universe is not quite as varied as it may seem, Cap. There is plenty of overlap between overarching connections in nature and general society and small, delicate bonds within and between ourselves. If you look closely, few situations are ever genuinely brand new.

Let this strengthen your steps as you walk an unfamiliar path. Your past experiences have brought you to this point for a reason. The confidence and know-how you seek have been within you the whole time.

Personal growth is never a one-and-done deal, Aquarius. Your evolution is a lifelong endeavor, and that’s a good thing. It means there will always be an opportunity to learn and transform for the better.

However, this does mean that you’ll have to let go of some parts of yourself with each shift. While it’s natural to want to grieve these aspects of your life, try to keep your eyes on the silver lining ahead—the new and improved “you” waiting on the other side.

Your emotions are tied up in knots, and so far, your method of detangling them has only resulted in more chaos. Instead of trying the same approach again, why not change your technique? It’s clear the original method isn’t working, so why waste any more time trying it out?

Don’t be afraid to lean on those around you or experiment with new things. Solutions are often hiding in the most obvious, unsuspecting places. What might a shift in perspective shake loose?

