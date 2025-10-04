oasis-guitarist-steps-away-from-world-tour-after-revealing-devastating-health-diagnosis

Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs is taking a break from the band’s reunion tour after revealing a serious health issue.

Arthurs, 60, announced his prostate cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post on Friday, revealing he received the news “early this year.”

“The good news is I’m responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour,” the guitarist wrote. “Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I’ll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney.”

Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs alongside Liam Gallagher in 2016. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

Arthurs confirmed he is “really sad to be missing these shows,” but is “feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America.”

“Have an amazing time if you’re going this month, and I’ll see you back onstage with the band in November,” the Oasis guitarist concluded, signing the message as “Bonehead.”

Oasis shared Arthurs’ statement on its official Instagram Stories, adding: “Wishing you all the best with your treatment @boneheadspage — we’ll see you back on stage in South America.”

Oasis Guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs Has Battled Cancer in the Past

Meanwhile, this isn’t Arthurs’ first bout with cancer. In 2022, while touring with Liam Gallagher, he announced a tonsil cancer diagnosis.

“Just to let you all know, I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while,” he wrote on X in 2022. “I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon.”

“I’ll keep you posted [on] how it’s going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band,” he added. “Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon xxx.”

In September 2022, Arthurs revealed that his cancer was “gone” and he was in recovery following a scan, according to the BBC.