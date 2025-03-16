O.J. Simpson’s Estate Rejects Kim Kardashian’s Offer to Purchase Robert Kardashian Sr.’s Bible

Nearly a year after O.J. Simpson passed away, the late NFL star’s estate has rejected a bid from Kim Kardashian to buy her late father’s Bible.

The Bible was given to Simpson by Kardashian after his arrest for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Kim Kardashian had offered to buy the book back for $15,000, but Simpson’s estate executor, Malcolm LaVergne, rejected the offer.

“The amount is why I had no choice,” LaVergne explained to People. “Why would I spend $15,000 of estate money – why would I spend $15,000 in attorney’s fees — to spell it to Kim for $15,000?”

LaVergne also stated that the Bible was already under contract with the court to be auctioned when Kim made her offer. He stated that it would cost more to contest the contract than Kim was offering.

“That’s a zero-sum game,” he pointed out. “That’s a bad business model. If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would’ve been in court getting this approved outside of the auction.”

However, Simpson’s estate executor suggested Kim Kardashian bid on the item through the auction website. It’s currently bidding at $9,800. “She may even get it cheaper than the 15 grand,” he noted. “So who knows.”

The Bible Has a Special Message From Robert Kardashian Sr. to O.J. Simpson

People further report that the Bible had a special message from Robert Kardashian Sr.

“O.J., this book will help,” the late lawyer wrote. “God loves, and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book every day. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child, and he will use you again. I love you, and God loves you.”

Robert Kardashian Sr. stood by O.J. Simpson as a member of his defense team during the “Trial of the Century” in 1995. Simpson was acquitted on all counts. Kardashian later died in 2003, just weeks after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

O.J. Simpson was arrested in 2008 and spent nine years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping.