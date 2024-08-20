O.J. Simpson’s Estate Executor Attempting to Liquidate Assets to Pay Late NFL Star’s Debts

Former NFL MVP and Heisman Award winner O.J. Simpson passed away on April 11 after a long-standing battle with cancer. The former football standout was 76 years old at the time of his passing.

Although O.J. has passed away, the specifics surrounding his estate are still being figured out. Despite being a high-earner for most of his life, he passed away with a significant amount of debt.

The executor of his estate, Malcolm LaVergne, is trying to scrounge up money to pay what the former Buffalo Bills star owes. And he may have to sell one of Simpson’s homes to cover the debt.

O.J. Simpson’s Executor Looking to Cover Star’s Debts

“O.J. Simpson has a ton of debts he needs to pay from beyond the grave — so many, the executor of his estate says he’s taking off the kid gloves to scrape up some money, ASAP!” TMZ writes.

“Malcolm LaVergne, who went from being O.J.’s longtime lawyer to now running his probate estate after he died last April, tells TMZ … he’s trying to bring in more than $269,000 from one of O.J.’s homes.

Simpson Estate Would Need Son’s Permission to Sell Home

However, selling Simpson’s home wont be easy. Largely due in part to the fact that Simpson’s son Justin, would have to approve the sale of the home.

“Malcolm says Justin — whose mother was Nicole Brown Simpson — helped his father buy his “forever” home in Las Vegas a couple years ago, and now the estate wants to recoup the money O.J. put into the home, which LaVergne pegs at around $159K,” TMZ added.

“He says the home is now worth over $100K more than when it was purchased in 2022. So, LaVergne’s position is that both the equity and the amount O.J. put into the home belong to O.J.’s estate.”

Simpson stood trial in 1994 for the murder of Justin’s mother, Nicole Brown Simpson. He was found not guilty of the murder. But you can imagine Justin still holds a grudge and therefore would be reluctant to help his father’s estate.