Country Singer Revealed as ‘The Voice’ Coach — and It’s Not Blake Shelton or Reba McEntire

Step aside, Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire, another country singer will be making their debut as a Coach on The Voice.

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Riley Green has been announced as a new Coach for Season 30. The Voice hinted at the news by sharing photos of the “Worst Way” hitmaker’s signature mustache and of a duck-hunting scene featuring a Coach chair.

“A little country. A little chaos. More soon… ” the show declared.

Green officially announced the exciting news over the weekend. “I guess y’all can start calling me coach…” he wrote. ” See ya this fall.”

Green Is Welcomed to the Show By a Longtime ‘The Voice’ Coach

Meanwhile, Green also posted a video of himself receiving a phone call from fellow The Voice Season 30 Coach, Kelly Clarkson.

“Riley Green! This is Kelly Clarkson, that is officially the last time we’re going to use each other’s full names,” the “Because of You” songstress stated. “But we have never officially met, so I’m super stoked to Coach alongside you. Welcome to The Voice!“

She went on to share, “I was stoked when I heard you were going to be a Coach because I’m actually a super-fan of your music, you’re so good. You probably know that because I’ve covered your songs.”

“Anyway, big fan! But needless to say, fan and all, it’s a competition,” Clarkson then said. She then said that she sent Green a “little girl” to help get his head “in the game” ahead of his The Voice debut. “Needless to say, I think you’re gonna need to practice because Team Kelly is going to whoop that a–!”

Green was then seen walking out to the famous red Coach chair, which bore his name. The chair also featured a cowboy hat and duck calling whistles.

“I could get used to this!” he declared as he hit the button and tested out his chair.

Along with Green and Clarkson, Adam Levine will also be coaching in the upcoming season. A fourth and final Coach is expected to be announced in the near future.

Green previously performed “Don’t Mind if I Do” alongside Ella Langley on The Voice stage during Season 26’s finale. He also sang “Jesus Saves” during Season 28’s finale.